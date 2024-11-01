IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Sixes 2024: India Lose Against Pakistan In Campaign Opener

Hong Kong: The Robin Uthappa-led six-man Indian team suffered a massive defeat against their arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes tournament at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground here on Friday, November 01, 2024.

Indian bowlers failed to put any pressure on the Pakistan batters as they chased down the 120-run target within five overs, courtesy of openers Asif Ali and Muhammad Akhlaq's fifties. Pakistan didn't even lose a single wicket in their innings. Notably, this was Pakistan's second victory of the ongoing tournament as they had defeated UAE in the first outing earlier in the day.

Asif Ali amassed 55 runs in 14 balls while his opening partner Akhlaq smashed XX runs off XX balls to hand Men in Green a comfortable victory. This was Asif Ali's second half-century of the tournament in two games. Ali retired hurt after crossing the fifty as per the rule of this run-fest tournament.

India set the 120-run target in the six overs with Bharath Chipli being the top scorer for India with 53 runs off 16 balls. Chipli hit six fours and four sixes in his quick-fire innings. The other notable contributions came from captain Uthappa, who scored 31 runs off eight balls with the help of three fours and as many sixes.