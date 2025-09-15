ETV Bharat / sports

We Stand By Victims Of Pahalgam Terror Attack, Dedicate Win Over Pakistan To Indian Armed Forces: Surya

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav leaves the field after their win in the Asia Cup cricket match against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. ( AP )

Dubai: Skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday dedicated the Indian team's thumping seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup to the country's armed forces and said that his side stands with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Suryakumar made the remarks after his team completed its second consecutive win in the tournament, this time against the traditional rivals in their first face-off on a cricket ground since the dastardly attack and the ensuing 'Operation Sindoor' by India on terror infrastructure across the border in May.

"I think it's a perfect occasion and taking the time out, we stand by with the victims of the families of Pahalgam terror attack and we express our solidarity," Suryakumar told the broadcaster after the match here.

"Also the most important thing for me, we want to dedicate today's win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery and hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground, whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile," he added. The Indian team players were not seen shaking hands with their Pakistan counterparts after the match as teams usually do after the conclusion of a contest.

There was also no handshake between the two captains — Suryakumar and Pakistan's Salman Agha — during the coin toss as they handed over their respective team sheets to match referee Andy Pycroft from Zimbabwe and spoke with broadcaster and former India player Ravi Shastri.

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha did not turn up for the presentation ceremony and their head coach, Mike Hesson, later told the media that the former's absence was a "cause and effect after what happened" after the match.

Meanwhile Suryakumar, who also turned 35 on Sunday, said the win was a "return gift" to the country, as India did not have to break a sweat in brushing aside Pakistan.