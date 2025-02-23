ETV Bharat / sports

Virat Kohli Heaps Praise On Ibrar Ahmad Dawar For Impressive Bowling

In the video, Kohli was heard saying, "Well bowled... he has really bowled well. He has helped a lot. Thank you."

Ibrar shared a video on his official Instagram handle in which Kohli acknowledged his impressive bowling efforts at the nets, helping India batter prepare in the build of the high-profile clash.

According to the reports, Kohli spent plenty of time hitting nets and focused majorly on playing spin. However, the UAE cricketer was seen aggressively bowling to Kohli at the nets and the 36-year-old Indian did flick him a couple of times and looked solid during the session.

His intensity and skills in the nets have seemingly caught the attention of the former Indian skipper. Ibrar has previously showcased his talent while playing for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR), sister franchise of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), in the International League T20 (ILT20), where he impressed with his performances.

Meanwhile, in the heavyweights clash, defending champions Pakistan would look to keep themselves alive in the competition by beating India after they suffered a heavy loss against New Zealand in their campaign opener on February 19. On the other hand, India are coming off a brilliant win against Bangladesh in their first match of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

During India's impressive show, Virat appeared to be a bit sluggish, especially against the spinners, when he approached the two-faced surface of Dubai. He crawled to a 22 from 38 deliveries before giving a sitter to Soumya Sarkar at backward point off leg-spinner Rishad Hossain. This was his fifth dismissal against leggie in the last six ODIs.

Virat, who has a history of embracing the pressure, especially against Pakistan, would be keen to hit those big numbers.

The right-hand batter boasts a prolific form against India's bitter rival. In 16 ODIs against Pakistan, Virat boasts 678 runs, averaging 52.15, including three centuries and two fifties.