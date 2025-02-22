India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy Record: Full List Of IND vs PAK Matches And Head-To-Head Stats

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated clash between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is here. Both sides will lock horns at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, February 22. Notably, this will mark the first time that India and Pakistan will face off in ODIs after the 2023 World Cup.

India are coming into this game with a comprehensive win, if not clinical, against Bangladesh while Pakistan suffered a massive 60-run defeat from the Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand in the tournament opener.

So far, India and Pakistan have squared off against each other for the first time in the Champions Trophy tournament in 2004. The last meeting between a high-profile team in the Champions Trophy came in 2017 when Pakistan emerged triumphant against Men in Blue by a massive margin of 180 runs to lift the title for the first time.

Now, the Mohammad Rizwan-led side is stepping into the field as defending champions and hosts both as they are hosting an ICC tournament after nearly 29 years in Pakistan. However, the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to visit the neighbouring country and after a prolonged discussion, ICC and PCB came on the same page and as a result, India will play all of its matches in Dubai.

However, Pakistan are very aware of the conditions and pitches on offer in Dubai. They have played games than India in these conditions and hence, have a better understanding of the pitch. They also have an upper hand in the head-to-head records in the Champions Trophy tournament, having won three games out of five. Let's find out the head-to-head record between the two teams.

India vs Pakistan matches in Champions Trophy