India Favourites, But Pakistan Are Unpredictable: Steve Waugh

Hong Kong: Ahead of the eagerly awaited India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy clash, former Australia captain Steve Waugh shared his thoughts on one of the biggest rivalries in sports history. Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will take on hosts Pakistan in their second game of Champions Trophy 2025 at Dubai Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, February 23.

While reigning champions Pakistan enter the fixture following a defeat, India comes in with a victory under their belt.

"It's more than a cricket match. It's a huge event. Every time India and Pakistan compete, it's a worldwide event and very unpredictable. Both sides have got lots of talent, and you never really know what the outcome is going to be. I think India generally are the favourites. But one-day cricket, T20 cricket—it's a lot more unpredictable than Test cricket. One person can have a great game and influence the match for their team," Waugh said.

"Shubman Gill just got a hundred, he’s a very good player. Obviously, there's Kohli. You've got these big names. Pakistan have been hot and cold over the last 12 months. They're capable of doing really good things, so you're not sure which Pakistan side is going to turn up. India are favourites, but it wouldn't surprise me either if Pakistan won that game.” he added.

Speaking about Australia’s prospects, Waugh feels that it's going to be a real test for Australia as they will miss the services of skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, who have been, the foundation of our bowling for over a decade. However, he also emphasised that the Australian trio's absence leaves an opportunity for other guys like Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis and Ben Dwarshius to come in and perform, with someone like Sean Abbott, who still brings a bit of experience.

"Other guys haven't played as much, but they've still played a lot of cricket around the world. So, I think it gives them opportunity. Adam Zampa has held together in one-day cricket for a lot of years for Australia, so he can impart his experience. Steve Smith, who's done several years as a captain and is a very good captain. There is enough talent there, but they must step up to the plate in this series. And it will be a good test for him without the big three. We'll find out what sort of depth we've got in Australia,” he added.