India vs Pakistan: Asia Cup Clash Amidst Political Controversy

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Dubai prepares itself for the much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan during the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup. The game to be played on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium comes amid the backdrop of political tension, gloom, and widespread debate across the country following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 innocent civilians in April this year.

On the eve of the match, former India captain Kapil Dev captured the excitement and pride surrounding India's preparations.

"I like to say good luck to the Indian Cricket Team. The way they played, I have never seen anybody finishing the game in five overs," Kapil told reporters, referring to India’s nine-wicket victory against UAE in their opening match.

India chased 58 runs just 27 balls, courtesy Abhishek Sharma (30 off 16) and Shubman Gill (20* off 9), after Kuldeep Yadav (4/7) and Shivam Dube (3/7) skittled the opposition for just 57. Pakistan also started with a comfortable 93-run win over Oman.

However political voices in India are urging restraint, or outright boycott. The Pahalgam attack was followed by Operation Sindoor launched by Indian forces in May.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray described the fixture as "an insult to national sentiments". "Boycotting the Asia Cup match is an opportunity to convey to the world our stance on terrorism," he said.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), representing 36 entertainment industry associations, wrote directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand a halt to the game's telecast.