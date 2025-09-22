ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs PAK: Gill, Abhishek Slam Pakistan After Shutting Them Down With Bat

Hyderabad: The Indian opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill dominated the Pakistan bowlers in the Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday. While Gill played an impressive knock of 47 runs, Abhishek played a scintillating knock of 74 runs from just 39 balls in Dubai to ensure a six-wicket win by chasing 172 in 18.5 overs. The duo not only shut down the Pakistani bowlers with their bat, but they have also taken a dig at the arch-rivals on social media as well.

You talk, we win: Abhishek Sharma slams Pakistan

The tempers flew high in the middle as Abhishek Sharma was seen getting involved in the verbal spat with Pakistan bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. He exchanged words with opposition players. After the match, the left-handed batter took to his ‘X’ handle, uploading a post with a caption reading “You talk, we win.”

Abhishek had expressed his displeasure with the aggression shown by Pakistan bowlers in the post-match presentation as well.