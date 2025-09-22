IND vs PAK: Gill, Abhishek Slam Pakistan After Shutting Them Down With Bat
Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill gave a solid start to the team, playing a key role in their victory.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 9:30 AM IST
Updated : September 22, 2025 at 9:50 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill dominated the Pakistan bowlers in the Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday. While Gill played an impressive knock of 47 runs, Abhishek played a scintillating knock of 74 runs from just 39 balls in Dubai to ensure a six-wicket win by chasing 172 in 18.5 overs. The duo not only shut down the Pakistani bowlers with their bat, but they have also taken a dig at the arch-rivals on social media as well.
You talk, we win: Abhishek Sharma slams Pakistan
The tempers flew high in the middle as Abhishek Sharma was seen getting involved in the verbal spat with Pakistan bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. He exchanged words with opposition players. After the match, the left-handed batter took to his ‘X’ handle, uploading a post with a caption reading “You talk, we win.”
Abhishek had expressed his displeasure with the aggression shown by Pakistan bowlers in the post-match presentation as well.
You talk, we win 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/iMOe9vOuuW— Abhishek Sharma (@OfficialAbhi04) September 21, 2025
“Today was pretty simple. The way they were coming out to us without any reason, I did not like it at all. That’s why I went after them. I wanted to deliver for the team,” Abhishek stated after the match.
Abhishek won the Player of the Match award for his sensational knock laced with five sixes.
Game speaks, not words: Gill’s Insta post goes viral
Shubman Gill also took to his social media handle to slam the Pakistan bowlers for their antics. Gill was seen exchanging words with Haris Rauf after smashing him for a boundary in the fifth over of the Indian innings. The umpire had to step in to cool down both players.
Gill shared a brief but powerful post on Insta handle with the caption, “Game speaks, not words”. The message showed the intensity of the match, where Gill amassed 47 runs from 28 balls in an innings laced with eight boundaries.