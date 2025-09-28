ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs PAK Final: India Struggling To Beat Pakistan In Multi-Nation Tournament Final For 18 Years

India are set to lock horns against Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup for the first time in the tournament's history.

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 28, 2025 at 2:56 PM IST

Hyderabad: The final of the Asia Cup 2025 is set to be played on Sunday, September 28, with arch-rivals India and Pakistan battling in a highly anticipated clash. The Dubai International Stadium will host the epic battle as the two teams will face each other for the third time in the competition.

India have dominated the matchup against Pakistan in the tournament so far. Also, being unbeaten in the tournament makes them a strong title contender. However, the statistics from the meetings between the two teams in the final of the ICC tournament give Pakistan an upper hand.

The current edition is the 17th season of the Asia Cup, and India have been the Asian Champions eight times so far. Sri Lanka have won the tournament six times while Pakistan have lifted the silverware twice.

Head to head records

In the 15 T20 matches played between the two teams, India have dominated the matchup. India have won 12 matches while Pakistan have won only three fixtures. Both teams have faced each other on 21 occasions in the Asia Cup, and India have emerged triumphant in 12 contests while Pakistan have won 6.

India vs Pakistan final

Pakistan have an upper hand in the contests against India in the final of the multi-nation tournaments. In the 10 finals played between these two sides, Pakistan have won 7 while India have managed to win just three matches.

Tournament ParticipantsWinner Margin Venue
World Championship Of Cricket (1985)IND, PAK, AUS, ENG , WI, NZ, SLIndiaWon by 8 wicketsMelbourne Cricket Ground, Australia
Austral-Asia Cup (1986)AUS, IND, SL, NZ, PAKPakistanWon by 1 wicketSharjah Cricket, Stadium, UAE
Wills Trophy (1991) India, Pakistan, West Indies PakistanWon by 72 runsSharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE
Austral-Asia Cup (1994)AUS, IND, NZ, PAK, SL UAEPakistanWon by 39 runsSharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE
Independence Cup (1998)India, Pakistan, BangladeshIndiaWon by 3 wicketsDhaka
Coca Cola Cup (1999)India, Pakistan, EnglandPakistanWon by 8 wicketsSharjah
Pepsi Cup (1999)India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka PakistanWon by 123 runsBengaluru
T20 World Cup (2007) AUS, BAN, ENG, IND, KEN, NED, NZ, PAK, SCO, SA, SL, WI, ZIMIndia Won by 5 runs Wanderers Stadium, South Africa
Kitply Cup (2008) India, Pakistan, Bangladesh PakistanWon by 25 runs Dhaka
Champions Trophy (2017) IND, PAK, SA, SL, ENG, BAN, AUS, NZPakistanWon by 180 runsKennington Oval, England

India were the champions in the World Cricket Championship (1985), Independence Cup (1998) and T20 World Cup (2007). Pakistan won the Austral-Asia Cup (1998), Wills Trophy (1991), Austral-Asia Cup (1994), Pepsi Cup (1999), One-Day Cup (1999), Kitply Cup (2008) and ICC Champions Trophy (2017).

India eyeing ninth tournament title

The final, to be played on Sunday, will be an opportunity for the Indian team to add to their dominance in the history of the tournament. The rivalry between India and Pakistan is much more intense now, considering the strained relations between these two countries.

