IND vs PAK Final: India Struggling To Beat Pakistan In Multi-Nation Tournament Final For 18 Years

Hyderabad: The final of the Asia Cup 2025 is set to be played on Sunday, September 28, with arch-rivals India and Pakistan battling in a highly anticipated clash. The Dubai International Stadium will host the epic battle as the two teams will face each other for the third time in the competition.

India have dominated the matchup against Pakistan in the tournament so far. Also, being unbeaten in the tournament makes them a strong title contender. However, the statistics from the meetings between the two teams in the final of the ICC tournament give Pakistan an upper hand.

The current edition is the 17th season of the Asia Cup, and India have been the Asian Champions eight times so far. Sri Lanka have won the tournament six times while Pakistan have lifted the silverware twice.

Head to head records

In the 15 T20 matches played between the two teams, India have dominated the matchup. India have won 12 matches while Pakistan have won only three fixtures. Both teams have faced each other on 21 occasions in the Asia Cup, and India have emerged triumphant in 12 contests while Pakistan have won 6.