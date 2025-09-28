ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma On Verge Of Breaking Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And Mohammed Rizwan Records

Hyderabad: Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is on the verge of shattering multiple records held by stars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Rizwan as the team will face Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup for the first time in Dubai on Sunday. Abhishek has been in brilliant form in the tournament, leading the run charts, thanks to the consistency he has shown in the run scoring. He has scored 309 runs from six matches with an average of 51.50 and a strike rate of 204.63. He smashed three fifties in a row in the Super 4 stage.

Abhishek can surpass Virat Kohli

The left-handed batter can overtake Virat Kohli to become the batter with the Indian batter with most runs in a multi-nation T20I tournament. He needs just 11 runs to surpass Kohli, who had scored 319 runs with four fifties at an average of 106.33 during the 2014 T20 World Cup. Kohli’s performance earned him the Player of the Tournament award, and India finished as runner-up, losing to Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final.