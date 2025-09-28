IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma On Verge Of Breaking Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And Mohammed Rizwan Records
India opener Abhishek Sharma is on the cusp of surpassing T20I records held by Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Rizwan and Virat Kohli.
Published : September 28, 2025 at 1:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is on the verge of shattering multiple records held by stars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Rizwan as the team will face Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup for the first time in Dubai on Sunday. Abhishek has been in brilliant form in the tournament, leading the run charts, thanks to the consistency he has shown in the run scoring. He has scored 309 runs from six matches with an average of 51.50 and a strike rate of 204.63. He smashed three fifties in a row in the Super 4 stage.
Abhishek can surpass Virat Kohli
The left-handed batter can overtake Virat Kohli to become the batter with the Indian batter with most runs in a multi-nation T20I tournament. He needs just 11 runs to surpass Kohli, who had scored 319 runs with four fifties at an average of 106.33 during the 2014 T20 World Cup. Kohli’s performance earned him the Player of the Tournament award, and India finished as runner-up, losing to Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final.
Abhishek Sharma needs just 11 runs in the final to become India’s highest run-scorer in a T20I tournament, surpassing Virat Kohli! pic.twitter.com/8bqHwhU6Tk— CRICKETNMORE (@cricketnmore) September 27, 2025
The 25-year-old is also 23 runs away from breaking Phil Salt’s record of most runs by a player from a Test-playing nation in a T20I tournament. Salt had amassed 331 runs in five T20Is against West Indies in 2023, including two hundreds.
Abhishek to overtake Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Rizwan
India’s swashbuckling opener might surpass Rohit Sharma and Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan in the fixture if he scores another 30-plus score. He has already scored seven consecutive 30-plus scores, a record jointly held by Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Rizwan. One more 30-plus score will take him ahead of the star duo.
Abhishek has been brilliant in the T20Is in the ongoing year, racking up 588 runs from 11 matches with an average of 53.45 and a strike rate of 211.51.