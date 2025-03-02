ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli Joins Elite Club Of Cricketers To Play 300 ODIs

Star India batter Virat Kohli has joined the elite list of cricketers to play 300 ODI matches.

IND vs NZ Virat Kohli Completes 300 ODIs
File Photo: Virat Kohli (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 2, 2025, 2:56 PM IST

Dubai: Virat Kohli has joined the elite list of cricketers to feature in 300 ODI fixtures during the fixture against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium. He became the seventh Indian cricketer to play 300 or more ODI matches.

The 36-year-old reached the milestone during India’s final Group stage game against the Blackcaps. The other Indian cricketers to reach the unique feat are Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly, and Yuvraj Singh.

Kohli made his debut 17 years ago against Sri Lanka at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. He earned a place in the national side as the Indian team lifted the Under-19 World Cup title under his leadership. Since his debut, the star India cricketer has never looked back and has been amassing runs consistently.

Kohli entered the Champions Trophy on the back of a string of low scores. In India’s first game of the competition, he was dismissed on 22 by Rishad Hossain against Bangladesh. But, the right-handed batter bounced back in the form in the very next game against Pakistan with a knock of unbeaten 100 runs. His stay at the crease helped the Indian team chase down a target of 243 with 45 balls to spare.

Notably, he also broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record of being the fastest to 140000 runs in the ODIs.

Kohli had amassed 14085 runs from 299 matches with an average of 58.20 before the start of India’s game against New Zealand.

Dubai: Virat Kohli has joined the elite list of cricketers to feature in 300 ODI fixtures during the fixture against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium. He became the seventh Indian cricketer to play 300 or more ODI matches.

The 36-year-old reached the milestone during India’s final Group stage game against the Blackcaps. The other Indian cricketers to reach the unique feat are Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly, and Yuvraj Singh.

Kohli made his debut 17 years ago against Sri Lanka at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. He earned a place in the national side as the Indian team lifted the Under-19 World Cup title under his leadership. Since his debut, the star India cricketer has never looked back and has been amassing runs consistently.

Kohli entered the Champions Trophy on the back of a string of low scores. In India’s first game of the competition, he was dismissed on 22 by Rishad Hossain against Bangladesh. But, the right-handed batter bounced back in the form in the very next game against Pakistan with a knock of unbeaten 100 runs. His stay at the crease helped the Indian team chase down a target of 243 with 45 balls to spare.

Notably, he also broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record of being the fastest to 140000 runs in the ODIs.

Kohli had amassed 14085 runs from 299 matches with an average of 58.20 before the start of India’s game against New Zealand.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IND VS NZVIRAT KOHLIVIRAT KOHLI 300 ODISICC CHAMPIONS TROPHY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.