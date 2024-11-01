ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja Becomes India's 5th Highest Wicket-Taker In Tests

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Ravindra Jadeja surpassed Ishant Sharma to become the fifth-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket. He achieved this significant landmark on the opening day of the third and final Test of the series against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium here on Friday, November 1, 2024.

Jadeja went past both Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma, who have 311 Test wickets under their kitty apiece, to reach this position with a tally of 312 wickets. Glenn Phillips was his record breaking dismissal, who didn't read the arm ball that left him completely beaten. He had earlier removed Tom Blundell and Will Young, displaying his versatility on a pitch offering variable turn.

With 312 wickets, Jadeja now stands just behind Harbhajan Singh, who claimed 417 wickets across 103 Tests.

Apart from this, Ravindra Jadeja has equalled Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir in the list of most five-wicket hauls by a spinner at home in Test cricket. The southpaw finished with figures of 22-1-65-5 that helped India bowl out the Black Caps for 235 in 65.4 overs after being asked to bowl first.

In the list of most five-fors, Jadeja is currently joint-eighth with Qadir, who picked up 168 wickets from 40 Tests from 1977 to 1990. Both Qadir and Jadeja have 12 five-wicket hauls in home Tests. Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan is on top of the list with 493 wickets and 45 five-wicket hauls from 73 Tests. Ravi Ashwin, Rangana Herath, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Shane Warne and Shakib Al Hasan also feature in the list.