IND vs NZ Third Test Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Match Live In India?

Hyderabad: India will take on New Zealand in the third Test match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from Friday, November 1, 2024. The action will start from 9:30 AM IST.
With the place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on stake, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will be aiming to emerge triumphant against New Zealand in the third Test after going down in the first two.
Memories in Mumbai! ✍️— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 30, 2024
Ajaz Patel returns to Wankhede Stadium for the first time since taking the best Test figures at the ground (10-119) last time the team faced India in a Test in Mumbai, in 2021. #INDvNZ #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/iMbiaKswMN
Winning the first Test, New Zealand registered their first-ever victory in India after 36 years and now they have ended India's 12-year-old Test series winning streak at home and recorded their first-ever Test series win in India in 69 years. They end India's record streak of 18 consecutive home series wins, becoming the first away team to win a men's Test series in India since England in 2012-13.
Making history in India ✍️— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 28, 2024
The team’s first Test series victory in India in 13 attempts. #INDvNZ #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/Lb0fAdarVV
The commentary panel will feature several former international cricketers, such as Mike Hesson (English), Anil Kumble (English) Abhinav Mukund (English), Aakash Chopra (Hindi), Parthiv Patel (Hindi), Ajay Jadeja (Hindi), Saba Karim (Hindi), K Gowtham (Kannada), and Venkatesh Prasad (Kannada), among many others.
#StatChat | Tom Latham joins a list of just 15 captains to have led their team to a Test series win in India. Latham is the first since Sir Alastair Cook led England to victory in 2012. #INDvNZ #CricketNation 📸 BCCI pic.twitter.com/5iMgVhaPcp— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 27, 2024
Full teams:
India - Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Washington Sundar.
New Zealand - Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell (1st Test only), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi (2nd and 3rd Test only), Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young.
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Test Series - India vs New Zealand live coverage and broadcast:
