IND vs NZ Third Test Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Match Live In India? ( IANS )

Hyderabad: India will take on New Zealand in the third Test match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from Friday, November 1, 2024. The action will start from 9:30 AM IST.

With the place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on stake, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will be aiming to emerge triumphant against New Zealand in the third Test after going down in the first two.

Winning the first Test, New Zealand registered their first-ever victory in India after 36 years and now they have ended India's 12-year-old Test series winning streak at home and recorded their first-ever Test series win in India in 69 years. They end India's record streak of 18 consecutive home series wins, becoming the first away team to win a men's Test series in India since England in 2012-13.

The commentary panel will feature several former international cricketers, such as Mike Hesson (English), Anil Kumble (English) Abhinav Mukund (English), Aakash Chopra (Hindi), Parthiv Patel (Hindi), Ajay Jadeja (Hindi), Saba Karim (Hindi), K Gowtham (Kannada), and Venkatesh Prasad (Kannada), among many others.