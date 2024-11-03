IND vs NZ 3rd Test: India Records Second Most Ducks In WTC History

Mumbai (Maharashtra): India's poor run in Test cricket continues as they named another shameful record, becoming the team to register the second-most number of ducks in ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history. India achieved this worst milestone on the third day of the ongoing third and final Test against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team have registered 103 ducks in the WTC history so far, the second most. England are on the top with 116 ducks. Notably, India and England are the only two teams who witnessed over 100 batters getting out on a zero.

The list is followed by Bangladesh, South Africa and West Indies with 92, 86 and 85 ducks respectively.

Coming to the match front, one-down Will Young played a gritty knock, smashing his second successive half-century of the match as New Zealand set India a target of 147 runs to win the final Test of the series. Young, who scored 51 off 100 balls, was the penultimate wicket to fall on day two as the hosts dismissed New Zealand for 174 in their second innings early on Sunday. Ajaz Patel and Matt Henry could add only three runs to New Zealand's total this morning having resumed at the overnight score of 171/9. Ravindra Jadeja completed 15th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

In reply, the Indian top order surrendered against the Kiwi spinners as they were reeling at 29/5 after 7.1 overs. However, a small partnership between Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja took India past the 50-run mark. At the time of publishing, Pant was playing on 39 runs off 37 balls with the help of 4 fours and a six. He was joined by the Washington Sunder after Jadeja was brilliantly caught by Will Young at short leg.

Most Ducks By Team In WTC History