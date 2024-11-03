IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Highest Successful Run Chases At Wankhede Stadium

Hyderabad: After losing the first two Tests of the series, India have again found themselves in a critical situation and they need to do a historic run chase at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to avoid the clean sweep at home on Sunday, November 3, 2024. Notably, India have never faced whitewash at home in in three or more games Test series.
This game also brings huge significance in terms of the quest for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.
Stumps on Day 2 in Mumbai!— BCCI (@BCCI) November 2, 2024
A fine bowling display from #TeamIndia as New Zealand reach 171/9 in the 2nd innings.
See you tomorrow for Day 3 action 👋
Scorecard - https://t.co/KNIvTEy04z#INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/zJcPNgGWuJ
However, it will not be straightforward as only five teams have successfully shot down a fourth-inning total. New Zealand ended the second day at 171 for nine, leading by 143 runs with at least one wicket in hand.
Taking a 143-run lead into Day 3. Will Young (51) anchoring the innings with his ninth Test half-century. Ajaz Patel (7*) and Will O’Rourke (0*) to resume in the morning. Catch up on all scores https://t.co/VaL9TeivBr 📲 #INDvNZ #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/QVz8LZdmhq— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 2, 2024
The record for the highest run chase at the venue belongs to South Africa which chased down 163 runs against India in 2000. This is the only occasion a team has successfully achieved a 100-plus target.
The only time India has chased a target dates back to 1984 when it achieved 51 runs against England.
Coming to the match front, New Zealand reached 171 for nine at stumps in their second innings on day two of the third Test on Saturday. Will Young (51 off 100) top-scored for New Zealand, becoming the only second Kiwi batter to smash fifty in both innings of a Test in India. The visitors lead by 143 runs and would want to add as many runs as possible, to register a historic win.
At the close of play, Ajaz Patel (7 not out) was at the crease. Ravindra Jadeja (4/52) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/63) shared seven wickets between them for India.
Highest run chases at Wankhede Stadium
- South Africa 164/6 vs India (2000)
- England 98/0 vs India (1980)
- England 58/0 vs India (2012)
- India 51/2 vs England (1984)
- Australia 47/0 vs India (2001)
Fifty in each innings for NZ in India
- Nathan Astle 103/51* at Ahmedabad 2003
- Craig McMillan 54/83* at Ahmedabad 2003
- Tom Latham 95/52 at Kanpur 2021
- Will Young 71/51 at Mumbai 2024