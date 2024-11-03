IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Highest Successful Run Chases At Wankhede Stadium

Hyderabad: After losing the first two Tests of the series, India have again found themselves in a critical situation and they need to do a historic run chase at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to avoid the clean sweep at home on Sunday, November 3, 2024. Notably, India have never faced whitewash at home in in three or more games Test series.

This game also brings huge significance in terms of the quest for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

However, it will not be straightforward as only five teams have successfully shot down a fourth-inning total. New Zealand ended the second day at 171 for nine, leading by 143 runs with at least one wicket in hand.

The record for the highest run chase at the venue belongs to South Africa which chased down 163 runs against India in 2000. This is the only occasion a team has successfully achieved a 100-plus target.

The only time India has chased a target dates back to 1984 when it achieved 51 runs against England.

Coming to the match front, New Zealand reached 171 for nine at stumps in their second innings on day two of the third Test on Saturday. Will Young (51 off 100) top-scored for New Zealand, becoming the only second Kiwi batter to smash fifty in both innings of a Test in India. The visitors lead by 143 runs and would want to add as many runs as possible, to register a historic win.

At the close of play, Ajaz Patel (7 not out) was at the crease. Ravindra Jadeja (4/52) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/63) shared seven wickets between them for India.

Highest run chases at Wankhede Stadium

South Africa 164/6 vs India (2000)

England 98/0 vs India (1980)

England 58/0 vs India (2012)

India 51/2 vs England (1984)

Australia 47/0 vs India (2001)

Fifty in each innings for NZ in India