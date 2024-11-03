New Zealand Create History As India Suffer First Ever 3-0 Test Series Whitewash At Home

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Rishabh Pant's gritty half-century went in vain as India suffered an embarrassing whitewash at home for the first time in 92 years of history of Test cricket against New Zealand as the visitors emerged triumphant by 25 runs in the third and final Test at Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

It seemed that India's hope of averting a humiliating 0-3 whitewash at home for the first time would be successful after Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja slightly recovered India from another batting collapse as they were reeling at 29 for 5 in pursuit of 147, the second highest run chase at Wankhede stadium by any team. Washington Sunder also gave a strong fight in the end, but it wasn't enough to help India cross the finishing line. India's only and best-run chase at this venue was 51 against England in 2000.

First time India have been whitewashed in a home series of three or more Tests at home. New Zealand also scripted history by becoming the first team to notch a 3-0 series win in India. New Zealand became the fourth side to whitewash India in a series of 3+ Tests after England (4), Australia (3), and West Indies (once). This is also the first-ever instance of New Zealand winning three Tests in a series home or away and the first three ever they have won three successive away Tests.

Earlier, New Zealand had ended India's 12-year unbeaten home run in Tests by winning the first two matches. It is also their first-ever series victory in India since they started touring the country in 1955-56 under Harry Cave.

New Zealand's second innings ended on 174 runs courtesy of left-arm orthodox spinner Ravindra Jadeja who claimed his 15th Test five-wicket hauls for India. The Kiwis scored 235 runs in the first innings and in reply, India managed to get 263 runs in their first innings. India needed 147 runs to win the final Test and avoid a clean sweep but managed to score only 121 runs. The visitors won by 25 runs and scripted history.

Ajaz Patel was named as the player of the match after he continued his love affair with Wankhede stadium, claiming five-wicket hauls in both innings and his second 10-wicket haul at this particular venue. With this exceptional performance, he became the player with the most wickets from a visiting country at a single venue in India.

Lowest target successfully defended by NZ

137 vs Eng Wellington 1978

147 vs Ind Wankhede 2024 (Ajaz 6/57)

176 vs Pak Abu Dhabi 2018 (Ajaz 5/59 on debut)

241 vs Aus Hobart 2011

246 vs Eng The Oval 1999

India failing to chase target under 200 in a Test

120 vs WI Bridgetown 1997

147 vs NZ Wankhede 2024

176 vs SL Galle 2015

194 vs Eng Edgbaston 2018