ETV Bharat / sports

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test: Ajaz Patel And His Love Affair With The Wankhede

Ajaz Patel has a special bond with the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Writes ETV Bharat's Nikhil Bapat.

Ajaz Patel grabbed five wickets to help New Zealand dismiss India for 263 as the hosts took a 28-run first-innings lead on Saturday.
India vs New Zealand Third Test Ajaz Patel Takes fifer against India at Wankhede (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 18 minutes ago

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Some blowers have a special connection with a particular ground or a venue and if the bowler has his or her roots in that city then it is more special.

One such venue and one such bowler is the iconic Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai and New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel.

Last time, when Ajaz Patel had stepped out at the picturesque venue, which is off the Arabian Sea, he picked all 10 Indian wickets in an innings, a rare feat for any visiting bowler.

Though New Zealand lost the Test match against India played between December 3 and 6 by a staggering 372 runs, it was remembered for Ajaz Patel's 10-119 in the first innings in 47.2 overs.

In the second essay of the Test match, Ajaz Patel again claimed four wickets as he returned to the same venue and ended with figures of 4-106.

The Mumbai Cricket Association had felicitated Ajaz Patel with the scoresheet of the game and a special memento to recognise his rare achievement as he had become only the third bowler in the history of the game to pick all 10 wickets in an innings after Jim Laker and former Indian spinner Anil Kumble.

Three years later, in 2024, during the third Test of the ongoing series, which was already clinched by New Zealand, it was Ajaz Patel, who troubled the Indian batters with his spin.

Ajaz once again took a fifer and ensured that his side restricted India to a modest 263 all out after being bundled out for 235 in the first essay.

Ajaz Patel returned with fine figures of 5-103 and his scalps included Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Mohammed Siraj.

Ajaz had spent his childhood in Jogeshwari, a suburb in Mumbai and indeed Ajaz who has Indian roots will not forget Wankhede and its crowd who cheer for him every time he steps out on the field.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Some blowers have a special connection with a particular ground or a venue and if the bowler has his or her roots in that city then it is more special.

One such venue and one such bowler is the iconic Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai and New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel.

Last time, when Ajaz Patel had stepped out at the picturesque venue, which is off the Arabian Sea, he picked all 10 Indian wickets in an innings, a rare feat for any visiting bowler.

Though New Zealand lost the Test match against India played between December 3 and 6 by a staggering 372 runs, it was remembered for Ajaz Patel's 10-119 in the first innings in 47.2 overs.

In the second essay of the Test match, Ajaz Patel again claimed four wickets as he returned to the same venue and ended with figures of 4-106.

The Mumbai Cricket Association had felicitated Ajaz Patel with the scoresheet of the game and a special memento to recognise his rare achievement as he had become only the third bowler in the history of the game to pick all 10 wickets in an innings after Jim Laker and former Indian spinner Anil Kumble.

Three years later, in 2024, during the third Test of the ongoing series, which was already clinched by New Zealand, it was Ajaz Patel, who troubled the Indian batters with his spin.

Ajaz once again took a fifer and ensured that his side restricted India to a modest 263 all out after being bundled out for 235 in the first essay.

Ajaz Patel returned with fine figures of 5-103 and his scalps included Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Mohammed Siraj.

Ajaz had spent his childhood in Jogeshwari, a suburb in Mumbai and indeed Ajaz who has Indian roots will not forget Wankhede and its crowd who cheer for him every time he steps out on the field.

Last Updated : 18 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AJAZ PATEL AT WANKHEDE STADIUMINDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 3RD TESTNDIA VS NEW ZEALAND THIRD TESTAJAZ PATELAJAZ PATEL INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.