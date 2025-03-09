Rohit Sharma Losing Toss In Champions Trophy Final Is Good For India: Stats Show Why

Dubai: India captain Rohit Sharma's rotten luck with the toss continues as he tied legendary West Indies skipper Brian Lara's unwanted record against New Zealand on Sunday, March 9.

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss in the Champions Trophy 2025 final and opted to bat as Rohit lost out on the coin flip for the 12th consecutive and India for the 15th time in a row in ODIs. Men in Blue last won a toss in an ODI when they faced the same opposition in the World Cup 2023 semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in November.

"We've been here enough, batted first and bowled first, don't really mind batting second. It hasn't changed much, we've chased and won as well. It does give you a lot of confidence and takes the toss away from the game. What matters is how well you want to play. That's what we've spoken about in the dressing room, not to worry about the toss and just to play well, that's what we've done, and we have to do today as well," said Rohit after the toss.

However, there is an interesting stat which says that the last 4 finals were won by the teams that lost the toss. There is always an importance of toss, especially in the tournament final and do-or-die matches. Considering the conditions and track on offer in Dubai, the cricket pundits and experts believe that the team which wins the toss would look to bat first on a surface which is hard but dry and provides help for spinners.

In the last 8 ICC Champions Trophy Finals, the teams that won the toss have won on 3 occasions, while the sides that lost the toss have clinched the title 4 times. One match ended in a no result; in 2002, Sri Lanka and India were joint winners.

Since 2006, the side which lost the toss has won the title. On the other hand, the teams that won the toss emerged victorious in the final in 1998, 2000 and 2004. 43% of the final matches were won by teams that won the toss, while 57% of the championship matches were won by teams that lost the toss.

Another interesting fact is that in five of the first six editions of the tournament (1998, 2000, 2004, 2006, 2009), all the final runs were chased, while in the 2013 and 2017 title clashes, the batting first side defended the target successfully.