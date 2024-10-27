ETV Bharat / sports

End Of 'Ro-Ko' Era In Tests? : Rohit Sharma Hugs Virat Kohli After Home Series Loss To New Zealand

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli shared a hug that reminded them of the T20 WC Final after India lost home Test series against New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli shared a hug that reminded them of the T20 WC Final after India lost home Test series against New Zealand.
Collage: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli hugs after India vs New Zealand Test match and T20 World Cup final (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 35 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Following India's historic home Test defeat against New Zealand, captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli hugged each other after the second Test in Pune, similar to what happened before and after the T20 World Cup 2024 final.

Rohit-led Indian cricket team suffered a Test defeat against the Kiwis in the first, first against the Black Caps in the last 36 years and then went down in the Pune Test by 113 runs. This was India's first-ever series loss at home since 2012, i.e. 4331 days. The last time India lost a Test series at home was against England when legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar was still playing. They end India's record streak of 18 consecutive home series wins.

The hug between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after India won the 2024 T20 World Cup was a moment that captured the hearts of millions. The hug was an emotional culmination of years of hard work and dedication, and the realization of a long-cherished dream.

After the match, both the teams were shaking hands and during this when two Indian cricketers came in front of each other, they had a small hug between them, before the former Indian captain Kohli shook hands with current India coach Gautam Gambhir. The video of their hug went viral on social media, where a certain section of people were criticizing the Indian batting stalwarts for their disappointing outings in the first two Tests.

Rohit has scored 2, 52, 0, 8 in four innings of the series while Kohli has managed 0, 70, 1 and 17. Their failure has proved to be one of the reasons behind India's historic series loss.

Hyderabad: Following India's historic home Test defeat against New Zealand, captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli hugged each other after the second Test in Pune, similar to what happened before and after the T20 World Cup 2024 final.

Rohit-led Indian cricket team suffered a Test defeat against the Kiwis in the first, first against the Black Caps in the last 36 years and then went down in the Pune Test by 113 runs. This was India's first-ever series loss at home since 2012, i.e. 4331 days. The last time India lost a Test series at home was against England when legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar was still playing. They end India's record streak of 18 consecutive home series wins.

The hug between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after India won the 2024 T20 World Cup was a moment that captured the hearts of millions. The hug was an emotional culmination of years of hard work and dedication, and the realization of a long-cherished dream.

After the match, both the teams were shaking hands and during this when two Indian cricketers came in front of each other, they had a small hug between them, before the former Indian captain Kohli shook hands with current India coach Gautam Gambhir. The video of their hug went viral on social media, where a certain section of people were criticizing the Indian batting stalwarts for their disappointing outings in the first two Tests.

Rohit has scored 2, 52, 0, 8 in four innings of the series while Kohli has managed 0, 70, 1 and 17. Their failure has proved to be one of the reasons behind India's historic series loss.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ROHIT SHARMA HUGS VIRAT KOHLIIND VS NZ 2ND TEST ROHIT VIRAT HUGINDIA VS NEW ZEALAND SECOND TESTROHIT KOHLI HUG T20 WORLD CUP 2024INDIA NEW ZEALAND ROHIT KOHLI HUG

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.