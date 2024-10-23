ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Match Live In India?

India will take on Tom Latham-led New Zealand for the second Test of the three match series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

India will take on New Zealand in the second Test match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune from Thursday, October 24. The action will start from 9:30 AM IST.
Hyderabad: India will take on New Zealand in the second Test match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune from Thursday, October 24. The action will start from 9:30 AM IST.

India lost the series-opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru by eight wickets after getting bundled out for 46 in the first innings. India fought back in the match after a 177-run partnership between Sarfaraz Khan (150) and Rishabh Pant (99) which helped them overcome the 356-run lead, but managed to post a mere 107-run total. Kiwis lost the first wickets in the first over, but then reached the target quite comprehensively., taking a lead in the three-match series 1-1 in Pune.

This will mark as the only third Test at the MCA Stadium, India lost the first one by 333 runs against Australia in 2017, and then secured a comfortable win over South Africa by an innings and 137 runs in the second in 2019.

With the place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on stake, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will be aiming to emerge triumphant against New Zealand.

The commentary panel will feature several former international cricketers, such as Mike Hesson (English), Anil Kumble (English) Abhinav Mukund (English), Aakash Chopra (Hindi), Parthiv Patel (Hindi), Ajay Jadeja (Hindi), Saba Karim (Hindi), K Gowtham (Kannada), and Venkatesh Prasad (Kannada), among many others.

Full teams:

India - Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Washington Sundar.

New Zealand - Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell (1st Test only), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi (2nd and 3rd Test only), Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Test Series - India vs New Zealand live coverage and broadcast:

What: Test Series - India vs New Zealand (1st Test)

When: October 16 - October 20, 2024

Where: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Time: 9:30 AM onwards

Live streaming in India: JioCinema

TV broadcast in India: Sports18 - 1 (HD & SD) & Colors Cineplex (HD & SD)

