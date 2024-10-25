ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: India Bowled Out For 156, Hit 23-Year-Old Low After Conceding 100+ Run Lead In 2 Home Tests

Indian cricket team bundled out on a mere total of 156 in reply to New Zealand's first innings total of 259 runs in Pune.

New Zealand players applaud New Zealand's Mitchell Santner (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

Pune (Maharashtra): The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team suffered another batting collapse and saw themselves conceding 100+ runs in consecutive home Test for the first time in 23 years during the first innings of the second Test match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Friday, October 25, 2024.

India conceded 356 runs lead in the first innings of the first Test in Bengaluru as they were skittled out for a mere total of 46, the lowest at home in Asia. This time around, in the second Test, New Zealand posted 259 runs in the first innings and in reply to it, Men in Blue managed to reach 156, conceding a lead of 103 runs.

The last time India conceded a 100+ lead in successive home Tests in a series was way back in 2001 against Australia - 173 at Wankhede & 274 at Eden Gardens.

It was New Zealand left-arm orthodox spinner Mitchell Santner who ripped apart the Indian batting lineup as he registered the best career figures. Santner claimed his maiden Test five-wicket haul in his 19.3 over spell. He took seven wickets like Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah.

This is also the third-best-ever bowling performance in an inning by a New Zealand bowler against India. Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel leads the chart with a ten-wicket clinching performance on the last tour, followed by Sir Richard Hadlee's 7/23 in Wellington.

Below are the records that have been registered or broken during India's first innings of the second Test match.

19 wickets have fallen to spin - The joint second most across the first two innings of a Test in India

20 Ind vs Eng Kanpur 1952

19 Ind vs NZ Nagpur 1969 (NZ maiden Test win in India)

19 Ind vs NZ Pune 2024

Best figures for NZ vs India in Tests

10/119 Ajaz Patel Wankhede 2021

7/23 Richard Hadlee Wellington 1976

7/53 Mitchell Santner Pune 2024 *

7/64 Tim Southee Bengaluru 2012

7/65 Simon Doull Wellington 1998

Most wkts at the time of maiden 5-fer in Tests (NZ)

63 John Reid

61 Richard Collinge

54 Mitchell Santner *

51 Bevan Congdon

50 Tony MacGibbon

