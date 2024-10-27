He'll Soon Learn: Ravi Shastri Backs Gautam Gambhir Despite India's Historic Series Defeat Against New Zealand

Hyderabad: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has come out in support of the current Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir after the side's conceded the ongoing Test series to New Zealand. India, captained by Rohit Sharma, lost the first two Tests in the three-match series against New Zealand. Nonetheless, Shastri explained that since Gautam Gambhir is in the early phase of his coaching stint with the national team, there is still enough time on hand.

"New Zealand have beaten them (India) handsomely in both the Test matches. It's food for thought (on series loss). He (Gambhir) has just taken over the job. It's never easy being coach of a team that has such a big following. It's still early days in his career as a coach. But he'll soon learn," Shastri said, while on commentary during the second Test in Pune.

This was the first time in 12 years that Team India lost a Test series at home. Batting first, New Zealand put up 259 in the first innings of the second Test and later bundled out the hosts for just 156, which helped them take a 103-run lead. Spinner Mitchell Santner, who finished as the Player of the Match, was the pick of the bowlers, with a seven-wicket haul in the first innings. After that, the Kiwis added 255 runs in the second innings, and set India a target of 359 to save the series.

The home side started off the chase in a positive manner but could not continue in the good work as a batting collapse cost them the match. Santner, once again was the wrecker-in-chief, bagging a six-wicket haul as India were bundled out for 245, losing the match by 113 runs, and the series with one Test still to play.

For Gautam Gambhir and India, the focus now turns to Mumbai and the iconic Wankhede Stadium, when they take on New Zealand in the third and final Test, where they will look to end the series on a high.