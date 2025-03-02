IND vs NZ: Glenn Phillips Leaves Virat Kohli Stunned With Acrobatic Effort To Dismiss Him

Dubai: Virat Kohli managed to amass only 11 runs in India’s final group stage match of the Champions Trophy. After smashing a century against Pakistan in the last match, Glenn Phillips came up with his acrobatic skills to dismiss the right-handed batter.

New Zealand batter Glen Phillips took a brilliant flying catch to pull off a one-handed stunner at point to dismiss Kohli. The right-handed batter was aiming to continue his impressive form after smashing his 51st ODI hundred against Pakistan last Sunday.

The Dubai International Stadium fell silent as Philipps took a blinder while fielding in the point region. Kohli looked shocked after his dismissal as the 28-year-old was the victim of an absolutely brilliant catch.

The fixture against New Zealand is an important clash for Kohli as he is making his 300th ODI appearance. His unbeaten hundred against Pakistan helped him climb to the fifth position in the ICC ODI rankings.

The right-handed batter now needs 138 more runs to overtake Kumar Sangakkara for the second place in the all-time run charts. In his 300 ODI appearances, Kohli has amassed 14,096 runs with an average of 58.01 and a strike rate of 93.40. His record includes 51 hundreds and 73 fifties.

Kohli has several records to his name in ODI cricket. He is quickest to reach several milestones: 8,000 runs in 175 innings, 9,000 runs in 194 innings, 10,000 runs in 205 innings and 11,000 runs in 222 innings.