No Need To Judge Virat Kohli: Gautam Gambhir

Bengaluru (Karnataka): India head coach Gautam Gambhir is not too concerned about the current form of India batting stalwart Virat Kohli, insisting that the former India skipper is as hungry as he was when he made his debut and should not be judged after every match.

Kohli, who has played three Tests so far in the calendar year, has managed to score only one fifty in his last eight innings. However, looking at the bigger picture, Kohli needs to regain his touch before India leave to Australia for the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He has a great chance to find his form when India will take on New Zealand in a three-Test rubber starting on Wednesday at home. Australia will host India for the five-Test series down under, starting from November 22 in Perth.

India head coach is confident that Kohli will come good very soon. "See, my thoughts about Virat have always been very clear that he is a world-class cricketer. He has performed for such a long period of time. He is as hungry as when he made his debut. To now, his hunger is always there," Gambhir told reporters here on Monday.

"That hunger is what makes him a world-class cricketer. I am sure that he will be hungry to get runs in this series and probably moving forward to Australia as well," he added.

Gambhir also mentioned that once Kohli gets into "those runs scoring phases", is remarkably consistent. "So, I am sure that he will be looking for these three Test matches in the series and then to Australia."

Gambhir reiterated his opinion that a player should not to be judged on the basis of a one bad match or a series."You don't keep judging people after every game. If you keep judging people after every game, that's not fair on them. It's a sport and people are bound to fail. But more importantly, I think if we can get the results, if people are doing what is needed of them to get the results in our favour, that is fine."

The former opener said his job is to back the players and keep them hungry for success, particularly during a long season where India is scheduled to play eight more Test matches.

"Everyone doesn't have the best days everyday. I think the kind of vibe we have is we keep backing our players. My job is to keep backing the players. My job is to keep selecting the best playing 11, not dropping anyone. I'm sure everyone is hungry and they know there are eight Test matches in a row. So, this is probably the start of them looking at eight Test matches in a row and performing well," said Gambhir.