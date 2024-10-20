IND vs NZ 1st Test: Washington Sundar Added To Indian Squad For Second And Third Test

Bengaluru: Washington Sundar was included in the Indian squad for the second and third Test on Sunday as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made an official announcement for the same. The board released the updated squad on the same day after New Zealand secured a historic triumph in the first Test of the bilateral series.

“The Men’s Selection Committee on Sunday added Mr Washington Sundar to India’s squad for the remainder of the IDFC First Bank Test series against New Zealand,” BCCI said in an official statement.

“Mr Washington Sundar will link-up with the squad in Pune ahead of the second Test.”

The 25-year-old brought himself into contention after slamming a century in against Delhi on Saturday in the Ranji Trophy fixture. He slammed his second century after a gap of seven years. Sundar has not played Test cricket in the past three years and he will be aiming to get an opportunity in the red-ball cricket for the national side in the Pune Test.

India are trailing the three-match series by 0-1 as they suffered a defeat by eight wickets. In spite of R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel in the squad, Sundar’s addition to the squad comes as a surprise.

India are at the top of the World Test Championship standings even after suffering a loss against New Zealand in the Bengaluru Test. But, their win percentage dropped after the result. New Zealand on the other hand, managed to catapult a couple of places after the win.

India’s updated squad for the second and third Test against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.