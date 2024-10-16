IND vs NZ 1st Test: Toss Delayed Due To Rain In Bengaluru, Orange Alert Issued

New Delhi: The start of the first Test between India and New Zealand has been delayed due to heavy downpour at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

The match officials decided not to call the both the captains for the toss and hence the toss is being delayed due to persistent rain. Notably, Tuesday's practice session was also completely washed out.

According to the Meteorological Department, the rain may not subside till 2:30 pm. According to the weather report, a total of there are 18% chance on the opening day. However, there are very slight changes that the game will happen in the afternoon. An orange alert has also been issued in Bengaluru, schools have been closed and tech firms have been advised to do work from home.

India will be hoping to continue their home dominance as they take on New Zealand for a three-match Test series. India has been extremely dominant in Test conditions, having not lost a Test series at home since their 1-2 loss to England in the 2012-13 season.

Since then, India has won 18 successive Test series at home and are undefeated in a series since over 4,000 days. They currently sit at the top of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings with eight wins, two losses and a draw in 11 Tests.

On the other hand, New Zealand suffered a 2-0 series whitewash at the hands of Sri Lanka away from home recently. The Tim Southee-led side was blanked in the opening Test that went right down the wire with a 63-run defeat and lost the second Test by an innings and 154 runs.They sit at the sixth place in the ICC WTC points table with three wins and five losses in eight Tests.

India named a 15-player squad on Friday for the upcoming three Tests against New Zealand, beginning on October 16 in Bengaluru. For the Bangladesh Tests, with Rohit Sharma leading the side, India left the position of vice-captain vacant. But this time, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been officially appointed as Rohit's deputy for the three Tests.

Following the conclusion of the Sri Lanka series, pacer Tim Southee decided to step down from the captaincy, and Tom Latham will lead New Zealand during the three Tests against India.

India's squad for the three Tests against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

Travelling reserves: Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Michael Bracewell (1st Test only), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi (2nd and 3rd Test only), Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young. (With agency inputs)