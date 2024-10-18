IND vs NZ 1st Test: Day 3 Concludes With Second Highest Total In A Single Day’s Play In India

Bengaluru: India and New Zealand joined forces on the third day of the first Test to amass the second-most runs in a day’s play in a Test match in India. The record was scripted as both the teams worked in tandem to rack up 453 runs through the day and surpassed the previous second-highest of 437 which occurred during Day 4 of the Kanpur Test between India and Bangladesh.

New Zealand started the third day of the Test on 180/3 with Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell at the crease. Wickets kept tumbling at the other end, but Rachin stayed at the crease and scored a hundred. He got support from Tim Southee in the lower order as the New Zealand pacer played a knock of 65 runs. New Zealand posted 402 runs before being bundled out by the opposition bowlers.

The Indian batters played with an aggressive intent from the start and the opening duo of Rohit Sharma (52) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (35) stitched an opening stand of 72 runs. Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan continued the momentum with their acceleration. Kohli was dismissed on 70 runs while the wicketkeeper-batter was unbeaten on a score of 70.

Virat Kohli achieved the feat of 9000 runs in Test cricket while the Indian team became the first international side to hit 100 sixes in a calendar year. The Indian team is trailing by 125 runs in the second innings and they will look forward to set a challenging target for the opposition.