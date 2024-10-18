ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Day 3 Concludes With Second Highest Total In A Single Day’s Play In India

India and New Zealand scored 453 runs on the third day of the first Test which has become the second-highest total in a day’s play.

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 44 minutes ago

India vs New Zealand 1st Test
File Photo: Virat Kohli (AP)

Bengaluru: India and New Zealand joined forces on the third day of the first Test to amass the second-most runs in a day’s play in a Test match in India. The record was scripted as both the teams worked in tandem to rack up 453 runs through the day and surpassed the previous second-highest of 437 which occurred during Day 4 of the Kanpur Test between India and Bangladesh.

New Zealand started the third day of the Test on 180/3 with Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell at the crease. Wickets kept tumbling at the other end, but Rachin stayed at the crease and scored a hundred. He got support from Tim Southee in the lower order as the New Zealand pacer played a knock of 65 runs. New Zealand posted 402 runs before being bundled out by the opposition bowlers.

The Indian batters played with an aggressive intent from the start and the opening duo of Rohit Sharma (52) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (35) stitched an opening stand of 72 runs. Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan continued the momentum with their acceleration. Kohli was dismissed on 70 runs while the wicketkeeper-batter was unbeaten on a score of 70.

Virat Kohli achieved the feat of 9000 runs in Test cricket while the Indian team became the first international side to hit 100 sixes in a calendar year. The Indian team is trailing by 125 runs in the second innings and they will look forward to set a challenging target for the opposition.

Read More

  1. IND vs NZ 1st Test: India Becomes First Team To Smack 100 Sixes In A Calendar Year
  2. IND vs NZ 1st Test: Virat Kohli Completes 9,000 Test Runs, Slowest Indian To Achieve This Feat

Bengaluru: India and New Zealand joined forces on the third day of the first Test to amass the second-most runs in a day’s play in a Test match in India. The record was scripted as both the teams worked in tandem to rack up 453 runs through the day and surpassed the previous second-highest of 437 which occurred during Day 4 of the Kanpur Test between India and Bangladesh.

New Zealand started the third day of the Test on 180/3 with Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell at the crease. Wickets kept tumbling at the other end, but Rachin stayed at the crease and scored a hundred. He got support from Tim Southee in the lower order as the New Zealand pacer played a knock of 65 runs. New Zealand posted 402 runs before being bundled out by the opposition bowlers.

The Indian batters played with an aggressive intent from the start and the opening duo of Rohit Sharma (52) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (35) stitched an opening stand of 72 runs. Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan continued the momentum with their acceleration. Kohli was dismissed on 70 runs while the wicketkeeper-batter was unbeaten on a score of 70.

Virat Kohli achieved the feat of 9000 runs in Test cricket while the Indian team became the first international side to hit 100 sixes in a calendar year. The Indian team is trailing by 125 runs in the second innings and they will look forward to set a challenging target for the opposition.

Read More

  1. IND vs NZ 1st Test: India Becomes First Team To Smack 100 Sixes In A Calendar Year
  2. IND vs NZ 1st Test: Virat Kohli Completes 9,000 Test Runs, Slowest Indian To Achieve This Feat

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IND VS NZ 1ST TESTIND VS NZ BENGALURU TESTINDIA VS NEW ZEALAND

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

From Sunglasses To Morning Walk, EAM Jaishankar Blends Diplomacy With Style In Islamabad

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Born in England, Now Heading J&K In Its New Avatar: Who Is Omar Abdullah?

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.