ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Breaks MS Dhoni's Record To Become Fastest Indian To...

Rishabh Pant became the fastest Indian wicket-keeper to complete 2,500 runs in Test cricket during the India vs New Zealand first Test in Bengaluru.

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Rishabh Pant became the fastest Indian wicket-keeper to complete 2,500 runs in Test cricket during the India vs New Zealand first Test in Bengaluru.
Rishabh Pant celebrates fifty during India vs New Zealand first Test (AP)

Bengaluru (Karnataka): India's stumper Rishabh Pant etched his name into the record books as he became the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to score 2500 Test runs on the fourth day of the first Test between India and New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Pant achieved the milestone in just 62 innings, surpassing the previous record held by former captain MS Dhoni, who reached the landmark in 69 innings. Farokh Engineer, another former legendary wicketkeeper-batter in Indian cricket, had previously reached the 2,500 figure in 82 innings.

The southpaw walked out to bat while being heavily strapped in the morning alongside Sarfaraz Khan. The wicketkeeper-batter was not able to take the field on Day 3 due to swelling in his knee. He was walking off the field on Day 2 when the ball hit his right knee, where three surgeries took place after the accident. Nonetheless, Pant ensured to stand up for his team and showed great intent.

Pant brought up his 12th Test fifty in 55 balls, with a stunning cover drive off Glenn Phillips that showcased his controlled aggression. His significant achievement came as he along with Sarfaraz Khan, scored his maiden Test century, reducing the 356 runs deficit to 12 runs, mounting a spirited fightback, stitching 113 runs partnership, and reaching 344/3 as rain enforced early lunch. His aggressive innings of 53 off 56 balls played a crucial role in India's resurgence. Notably, he top-scored for India in the first innings with 20 off 49 balls including two fours.

On the match front, all three results are possible in the match despite rain washing out the first day and Rohit Sharma's men registered their lowest-ever team total not just at home, but in Asia. The match is nicely balanced and it can go either way.

The 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has become a cornerstone of India's Test lineup since his debut in 2018, with several match-winning knocks in overseas conditions, including memorable performances in Australia and England.

Bengaluru (Karnataka): India's stumper Rishabh Pant etched his name into the record books as he became the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to score 2500 Test runs on the fourth day of the first Test between India and New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Pant achieved the milestone in just 62 innings, surpassing the previous record held by former captain MS Dhoni, who reached the landmark in 69 innings. Farokh Engineer, another former legendary wicketkeeper-batter in Indian cricket, had previously reached the 2,500 figure in 82 innings.

The southpaw walked out to bat while being heavily strapped in the morning alongside Sarfaraz Khan. The wicketkeeper-batter was not able to take the field on Day 3 due to swelling in his knee. He was walking off the field on Day 2 when the ball hit his right knee, where three surgeries took place after the accident. Nonetheless, Pant ensured to stand up for his team and showed great intent.

Pant brought up his 12th Test fifty in 55 balls, with a stunning cover drive off Glenn Phillips that showcased his controlled aggression. His significant achievement came as he along with Sarfaraz Khan, scored his maiden Test century, reducing the 356 runs deficit to 12 runs, mounting a spirited fightback, stitching 113 runs partnership, and reaching 344/3 as rain enforced early lunch. His aggressive innings of 53 off 56 balls played a crucial role in India's resurgence. Notably, he top-scored for India in the first innings with 20 off 49 balls including two fours.

On the match front, all three results are possible in the match despite rain washing out the first day and Rohit Sharma's men registered their lowest-ever team total not just at home, but in Asia. The match is nicely balanced and it can go either way.

The 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has become a cornerstone of India's Test lineup since his debut in 2018, with several match-winning knocks in overseas conditions, including memorable performances in Australia and England.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RISHABH PANTIND VS NZ 1ST TESTRISHABH PANT 2500 TEST RUNSRISHABH PANT IND VS NZ 1ST TESTRISHABH PANT INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

From Sunglasses To Morning Walk, EAM Jaishankar Blends Diplomacy With Style In Islamabad

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Born in England, Now Heading J&K In Its New Avatar: Who Is Omar Abdullah?

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.