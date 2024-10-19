IND vs NZ 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Breaks MS Dhoni's Record To Become Fastest Indian To...

Bengaluru (Karnataka): India's stumper Rishabh Pant etched his name into the record books as he became the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to score 2500 Test runs on the fourth day of the first Test between India and New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Pant achieved the milestone in just 62 innings, surpassing the previous record held by former captain MS Dhoni, who reached the landmark in 69 innings. Farokh Engineer, another former legendary wicketkeeper-batter in Indian cricket, had previously reached the 2,500 figure in 82 innings.

The southpaw walked out to bat while being heavily strapped in the morning alongside Sarfaraz Khan. The wicketkeeper-batter was not able to take the field on Day 3 due to swelling in his knee. He was walking off the field on Day 2 when the ball hit his right knee, where three surgeries took place after the accident. Nonetheless, Pant ensured to stand up for his team and showed great intent.

Pant brought up his 12th Test fifty in 55 balls, with a stunning cover drive off Glenn Phillips that showcased his controlled aggression. His significant achievement came as he along with Sarfaraz Khan, scored his maiden Test century, reducing the 356 runs deficit to 12 runs, mounting a spirited fightback, stitching 113 runs partnership, and reaching 344/3 as rain enforced early lunch. His aggressive innings of 53 off 56 balls played a crucial role in India's resurgence. Notably, he top-scored for India in the first innings with 20 off 49 balls including two fours.

On the match front, all three results are possible in the match despite rain washing out the first day and Rohit Sharma's men registered their lowest-ever team total not just at home, but in Asia. The match is nicely balanced and it can go either way.

The 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has become a cornerstone of India's Test lineup since his debut in 2018, with several match-winning knocks in overseas conditions, including memorable performances in Australia and England.