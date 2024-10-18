IND vs NZ 1st Test: Rachin Ravindra Becomes First New Zealand Batter In 12 Years To Score Test Hundred In India

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Bengaluru's 'Local boy' Rachin Ravindra continued his love affair with M Chinnaswamy Stadium as he became the first New Zealand batter to score a Test century in India. Rachin achieved this historic feat during the first Test between India and New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday, October 18, 2024. It must be a special knock as it came in front of his family, at a place where he has roots.

The Bengaluru-origin batter, who originally hails from Wellington, showcased the same form which he carried during the 2023 ODI World Cup, notching up his second Test hundred. Ravindra shared a crucial partnership with Tim Southee as the duo took New Zealand's lead past 250. As New Zealand's attack continued, India conceded the biggest first innings lead since 2013 at home

Former captain Ross Taylor was the last batter to smash a Test hundred in India with his 113-run knock and coincidentally, that Test also happened in Bengaluru.

The southpaw batter came in at a stage where he had to push his side ahead and went on to put them in full control. He started quite slow early on in the innings, but once he got set and was running out of the partners on the other end, he took on spinners and completed a brilliant hundred and became the 18th Kiwi player to score a hundred in India.

However, Tim Southee, who stepped down from the captaincy ahead of the series, provided much-needed support from the other end as he was able to negate the Indian spinners, allowing Rachin to start playing his shots. Southee would hit 3 fours and 3 sixes to remain unbeaten on 49 off 50 balls, while Rachin got to his 2nd hundred in quick time. With this six-hitting, he became the player to hit the sixth most sixes in Test cricket history.