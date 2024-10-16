ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test Match Live In India?

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The first match of the Test Series - India vs New Zealand will begin on October 16, 2024, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The teams will face off in a three-match series, with the second Test starting on October 24 in Pune, and the third Test on November 1 in Mumbai.

The three-match series will be broadcast in eight languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Bengali, and Haryanvi. Fans will be able to catch incisive analysis of every ball during live-action and studio shows throughout the series, with comprehensive insights from a lineup of over 30+ experts, across languages.

The commentary panel will feature several former international cricketers, such as Mike Hesson (English), Anil Kumble (English) Abhinav Mukund (English), Aakash Chopra (Hindi), Parthiv Patel (Hindi), Ajay Jadeja (Hindi), Saba Karim (Hindi), K Gowtham (Kannada), and Venkatesh Prasad (Kannada), among many others.

India and New Zealand have faced off in 62 Test matches so far, with India winning 22, New Zealand securing 13 wins, and the remaining matches ending in draws. India is coming into the series with a 2-0 Test series win over Bangladesh, while New Zealand is coming off a 2-0 Test series loss to Sri Lanka.

India is fielding a nearly unchanged side from the previous series featuring skipper Rohit Sharma, newly-appointed vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, and others. Tom Latham will lead the BlackCaps but might miss Kane Williamson in the first Test after the batter complained of a groin injury during their second Test against Sri Lanka.