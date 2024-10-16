ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test Match Live In India?

India will take on Tom Latham-led New Zealand for the first Test of the three match series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

The first match of the Test Series - India vs New Zealand will begin on October 16, 2024, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
Bengaluru (Karnataka): The first match of the Test Series - India vs New Zealand will begin on October 16, 2024, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The teams will face off in a three-match series, with the second Test starting on October 24 in Pune, and the third Test on November 1 in Mumbai.

The three-match series will be broadcast in eight languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Bengali, and Haryanvi. Fans will be able to catch incisive analysis of every ball during live-action and studio shows throughout the series, with comprehensive insights from a lineup of over 30+ experts, across languages.

The commentary panel will feature several former international cricketers, such as Mike Hesson (English), Anil Kumble (English) Abhinav Mukund (English), Aakash Chopra (Hindi), Parthiv Patel (Hindi), Ajay Jadeja (Hindi), Saba Karim (Hindi), K Gowtham (Kannada), and Venkatesh Prasad (Kannada), among many others.

India and New Zealand have faced off in 62 Test matches so far, with India winning 22, New Zealand securing 13 wins, and the remaining matches ending in draws. India is coming into the series with a 2-0 Test series win over Bangladesh, while New Zealand is coming off a 2-0 Test series loss to Sri Lanka.

India is fielding a nearly unchanged side from the previous series featuring skipper Rohit Sharma, newly-appointed vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, and others. Tom Latham will lead the BlackCaps but might miss Kane Williamson in the first Test after the batter complained of a groin injury during their second Test against Sri Lanka.

Full teams:

India - Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

New Zealand - Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell (1st Test only), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi (2nd and 3rd Test only), Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Test Series - India vs New Zealand live coverage and broadcast:
What: Test Series - India vs New Zealand (1st Test)

When: October 16 - October 20, 2024

Where: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Time: 9:30 AM onwards

Live streaming in India: JioCinema

TV broadcast in India: Sports18 - 1 (HD & SD) & Colors Cineplex (HD & SD)

TAGGED:

IND VS NZ LIVE STREAMING WHERE TO WATCH INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 1ST TEST IND VS NZ LIVE INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND LIVE STREAMING

