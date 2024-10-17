IND vs NZ 1st Test: List Of Records Tumble For India On Day 2

Bengaluru: Indian batters produced an embarrassing batting performance on the day two of the first Test against New Zealand as they were skittled out for a mere total of 46 in only 31.2 overs to record their third lowest total and lowest-ever in 293 home Test matches on Thursday, October 17, 2024.
This 46 all-out, which included five batters getting dismissed for ducks, was the first instance in which the team failed to cross the 50-run mark in a Test innings at home.
It was also the second time that five Indian batters failing to open their accounts against the Kiwis in a Test at home, after the Mohali Test in 1999. The previous Indian record of lowest Test innings total at home came nearly 37 years ago, against the West Indies in November, 1987 at Delhi.
India's overall lowest, however, was recorded four years ago against Australia when they were shot out for a mere 36 at Adelaide.
Here is a list of records tumble during IND vs NZ 1st Test:
India's Lowest totals in Test cricket
Home:
- 46 in 31.2 overs vs New Zealand, Bengaluru, 2024
- 75 in 30.4 overs vs West Indies, Delhi, 1987
- 76 in 20 overs vs South Africa, Ahmedabad, 2008
- 83 in 27 overs vs New Zealand, Mohali, 1999
- 88 in 33.3 overs vs New Zealand, Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium), 1965
Away:
- 36 in 21.2 overs vs Australia, Adelaide, 2020
- 42 in 17 overs vs England, Lord's, 1974
- 58 in 21.3 overs (eight-ball overs at that time) vs Australia, Brisbane, 1947
- 58 in 21.4 overs vs England, Manchester, 1952
- 66 in 34.1 overs vs South Africa, Durban, 1996.
Most ducks in a Test innings for India
6 vs ENG, Manchester, 2014 (1st inns)
6 vs SA, Cape Town, 2024 (2nd inns)
5 vs AUS, Adelaide, 1948 (3rd inns)
5 vs ENG, Leeds, 1952 (3rd inns)
5 vs NZ, Mohali, 1999 (1st inns)
5 vs NZ, Bengaluru, 2024 (1st inns)*
Lowest totals in India in Tests
46 - IND vs NZ, Bengaluru, 2024*
62 - NZ v IND, Mumbai, 2021
75 - IND v WI, Delhi, 1987
76 - IND v SA, Ahmedabad, 2008
79 - SA v IND, Nagpur, 2015
4 of the top 7 Indian batters scoring ducks in a Test innings
vs ENG, Leeds, 1952 (3rd inns)
vs ENG, Manchester, 2014 (1st inns)
vs NZ, Bengaluru, 2024 (1st inns)*
- India's aforementioned innings at Headingley in 1952 is the only instance of a team losing first four wickets without adding a single run in Test cricket.
- This is the first time 4 of the top 7 Indian batters have got out for a duck in a home Test.