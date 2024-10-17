ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ 1st Test: List Of Records Tumble For India On Day 2

Bengaluru: Indian batters produced an embarrassing batting performance on the day two of the first Test against New Zealand as they were skittled out for a mere total of 46 in only 31.2 overs to record their third lowest total and lowest-ever in 293 home Test matches on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

This 46 all-out, which included five batters getting dismissed for ducks, was the first instance in which the team failed to cross the 50-run mark in a Test innings at home.

It was also the second time that five Indian batters failing to open their accounts against the Kiwis in a Test at home, after the Mohali Test in 1999. The previous Indian record of lowest Test innings total at home came nearly 37 years ago, against the West Indies in November, 1987 at Delhi.

India's overall lowest, however, was recorded four years ago against Australia when they were shot out for a mere 36 at Adelaide.