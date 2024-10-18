ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ 1st Test: India Becomes First Team To Smack 100 Sixes In A Calendar Year

Bangalore: As the Indian batters adopted an aggressive approach on day 3 of the ongoing Test against New Zealand, the Indian side became the first team to hit 100 sixes in a calendar year. Also, the team completed 300 sixes across formats this year for the third time in a row.

Virat Kohli helped India surpass the milestone during the second innings for India on Friday and the team scripted the first instance in the history of 147 years. Rohit Sharma and Co. had surpassed England's previous record of hitting the most sixes (89) in a calendar year during the series against Bangladesh. England had set the record in 2022.

India is at the third position in the all-time rankings with 87 sixes in 2021. New Zealand hold the fourth and fifth position respectively with 81 sixes in 2014 and 71 in 2013.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has hit the most sixes for India with 29 maximums to his name in red-ball cricket this year. Shubman Gill and skipper Rohit follow him with 16 and 11 sixes respectively. Jaiswal is on the verge of etching the record of most Test sixes in a calendar year as he is just five sixes away from owning the record.

Indian batters played with an aggressive intent right from the start. Rohit Sharma and Kohli both scored half-centuries and helped India post 231/3 by the end of the day's proceedings. Kohli was dismissed on 70 by the end of the day but Sarafaraz Khan was at the crease with a stellar knock associated with his name in the scorecard.

Teams to hit most Test sixes in a year