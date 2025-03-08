India vs New Zealand: Cloudy Weather To Help New Zealand Pacers In Champions Trophy Final?

Dubai: The highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 final is just one day away, and India and New Zealand are all set to lock horns for the prestigious title on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai Cricket Stadium here.

It's a rematch of the 2000 final when the tournament was renowned as the ICC Knockouts. The Rohit Sharma-led side have plenty to take avenge when they take field against the Kiwis in the Champions Trophy final after 25 years as the pain of Test series whitewash at home, and defeat in the final in 2000 is still fresh in the captain, coach, team and fans' minds.

New Zealand, on the other hand, wouldn't have forgotten their heartbreaking defeat in the ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final and thrashing by the Men in Blue in the group stage game of the ongoing competition.

India are considered as the favourites to emerge triumphant in the final considering two factors. First, the Rohit & Co. have been playing at the same venue, Dubai, since the commencement of the tournament, and hence, they know the conditions and surface much better than the Black Caps, who have played the majority of the games in Pakistan. The other factor is that they didn't have to travel much in the ongoing competition, unlike other sides that have been constantly flying from one place to another.

The 2013 Champions have had a great run so far, having won all four matches and three games while chasing, while the only game they defended a total was the one against New Zealand on March 2.

The Blackcaps will also fancy their chances as all of their top six have scored runs, and the likes of Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, and Glenn Phillips have been playing crucial roles with the ball and bat. Kane Williamson, Will Young, and Tom Latham are in stellar form, smashing at least one century in the tournament so far and have a great track record against India.

India vs New Zealand, Dubai Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain on Sunday. The match is expected to begin at 2:30 pm IST, and the temperature is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius, dropping as the day goes on. The humidity is also expected to be ideal throughout the day, as it is less than 50 percent.