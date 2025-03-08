India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming

Dubai: India is all set to square off against New Zealand in the all-important Champions Trophy 2025 final at the iconic Dubai Cricket Stadium here on Sunday, March 9, which is expected to be a blockbuster encounter.

The Men in Blue enters the final in red-hot form, remaining unbeaten in the tournament so far and already defeating the Kiwis in a group-stage clash last Sunday. This match will mark the rematch of the second edition's, i.e. 2000's ICC Champions Trophy, then known as ICC Knockout final, where the Black Caps emerge triumphant in the final and secured their maiden ICC title.

India overcame arch-rival Australia's challenge in the Champions Trophy semi-final, securing revenge for their 2023 ODI World Cup final heartbreak. In what was said to be the rematch of 2015 ODI World Cup semi-finals, New Zealand did manage to keep the record the same against South Africa, securing a dominating 50-run win in a high-scoring encounter.

Cricket pundits and fans believe that the Rohit Sharma-led side hold an advantage of playing all their games of the competition at the same venue and didn't have to travel to a different city or different country, unlike the other teams who travelled across three cities in Pakistan, and few of them visited Dubai. They chose their squad accordingly, knowing the conditions and surface offered in Dubai.

On the other hand, the Mitchell Santner-led side have a balanced squad that features at least four spinners and four pacers, making it well-rounded with a strong spin attack that could prove effective in the conditions. Having already locked horns with India in the group stage at the same venue, New Zealand will also have the familiarity factor in their favour.

While Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill will be expected to lead India’s batting charge, they will face a tough challenge from New Zealand’s bowling attack, featuring Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell and Will O'Rourke, who are constantly among the wickets. On the other hand, the onus will be on Mohammed Shami and mystery spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav with the ball in hand against New Zealand’s in-form batters, including Kane Williamson, Will Young, Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra.

When is the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy Final?

The ICC Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand will be played on Sunday, March 9.

Where is the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy Final?

The final will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy Final in India?

The Champions Trophy final will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Sports 18 Network in India.

Where to watch the live stream of the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy Final?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live stream on JioCinema and Hotstar