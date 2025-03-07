Good News For India! No Richard Kettleborough For IND vs NZ Champions Trophy Final

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the match referee and umpires for the final match of the prestigious Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to play on Sunday, March 09.

ICC named Australia's Paul Reiffel and England's Richard Illingworth the on-field umpires, while Sri Lanka's Ranjan Madugalle will be the match referee. Joel Wilson of West Indies will look after the duty of third umpire while Sri Lanka's Kumar Dharmasena will take charge as fourth umpire.

The 58-year-old Reiffel, who is officiating in his first-ever ICC ODI event, was a former Australian fast bowler with over 200 Test and ODI wickets. He last officiated as an on-field umpire during South Africa's semifinal against New Zealand in Lahore. He has healthy match official experience of 155 games, including 98 as the on-field umpire and 61 as a TV Umpire, having done the duties in the 2015, 2019 and 2013 World Cups (21 games), and Asia Cup ODI (4).

Illingworth, 61, a former England left-arm spinner, was also part of the officiating team during India's semifinal clash against Australia in Dubai. He has a vast experience as a match official, having served as on-field umpire in 98 games and third umpire in 76 games, making it a total of 174 matches. He has officiated in 30 matches in the 2015-2023 World Cups and 7 Asia Cup games. The four-time ICC Umpire of the Year also stood in the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India and the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the Americas.

List of Officials

On-field Umpires: Paul Reiffel and Richard Illingworth

Third Umpire: Joel Wilson

Fourth Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

Rohit Sharma-led India will lock horns with Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in the summit clash of the tournament that returned after an eight-year hiatus. Yet again, India are unbeaten in the tournament, having defeated Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand and Australia. New Zealand, on the other hand, have won all the games they played in Pakistan, and the only defeat so far came against India, whom they played in Dubai.

With the all-important final scheduled to be played in Dubai, India are favourites to win, but New Zealand will back themselves, looking at their performances against Men in Blue in ICC tournaments. When these two teams last faced each other in the Champions Trophy, New Zealand defeated India and secured their first-ever ICC title. However, Rohit Sharma's men emerged triumphant in their second game at the mega event, which was played earlier in the same competition.

The Men in Blue secured a comprehensive win over Australia by 4 wickets while the Kiwis thrashed South Africa by 50 runs in the first and second semi-finals respectively.