IND vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand Secure Test Victory On Indian Soil After 36 Years

Bengaluru: New Zealand won the first Test of the three-match series against India on Sunday with an eight-wicket victory. The team scripted history at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru by winning a Test for the first time since 1988. Rachin Ravindra was the star of the show for New Zealand as he played a scintillating knock of 134 runs while Matt Henry picked five wickets.

After winning the toss, the Indian team opted to bat first despite overcast conditions at the venue. The team faced the consequences of their decision as the Indian batters found it difficult to handle the disciplined bowling from Kiwi seamers. India were bundled out for 46 as Matt Henry and William ORourke picked five and four wickets respectively. In response, New Zealand posted a total of 402 courtesy of Rachin Ravindra's prolific knock of 134 runs for the Blackcaps. Tim Southee also contributed while batting lower down the order with a knock of 65 runs from just 73 deliveries.

After trailing by 356 runs in the first innings, India were on their way to bounce back as the Indian top order fired on all cylinders. India were at 408/4 with Rohit Sharma (52), Virat Kohli (70), Sarfaraz Khan (150) and Rishabh Pant (99) all playing impressive knocks. However, the team lost the next six wickets in a span of 54 runs and gave the visitors a target of only 107 runs.

New Zealand chased the target with ease losing only a couple of wickets on their way. The Blackcaps now lead the series by 1-0 and will look to seal a win in the next fixture as well. India, on the other hand, would be aiming to level the scores with a victory in the Pune Test starting from Thursday.