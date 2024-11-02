IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Rishabh Pant Records Fastest Test Fifty Against New Zealand By An Indian

Mumbai (Maharashtra): India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant steered India out of trouble on second Day of the third and final Test against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

On a hot and humid morning, Pant punished the New Zealand bowlers, starting the day with a couple of straight drive boundaries, displaying his trademark flair and sheer confidence. Pant and Shubman Gill not just passed the time, accumulated runs quickly to transfer the pressure back on New Zealand in a brisk morning session.

In the process, Rishabh Pant, who came out to bat at number six, recorded the fastest Test fifty against New Zealand by an Indian player, getting to the milestone in just 36 deliveries. Pant smashed seven fours and two sixes in his innings. Pant broke the record that was held by another southpaw Yashasvi Jaiswal -- the opener had hit a 41-ball fifty in Pune in the second Test of this series.

Rishabh Pant also holds the record for the fastest Test fifty by an Indian batter -- 28 balls against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru in 2022. Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq holds the all-time record -- 21 balls vs Australia in 2014 in Abu Dhabi.

FASTEST TEST FIFTIES FOR INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND

Rishabh Pant in Mumbai in 2024 - 36

Yashasvi Jaiswal in Pune in 2024 - 41

Rishabh Pant’s (60) blitz and Shubman Gill’s resolute unbeaten 70 propelled India’s counterattack on second morning of the final Test as the hosts raced to 195 for five at lunch, trailing New Zealand by another 40 runs in the first innings here on Friday.

Having ceded control to New Zealand in final minutes of the opening day’s play with an embarrassing collapse, India showed better resolve to make a speedy recovery while knocking off a significant chunk of the first-innings deficit.

At lunch, Ravindra Jadeja (10 not out) was accompanying Gill who hit four boundaries and a six in his 106 ball stay.