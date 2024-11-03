IND vs NZ 3rd Test: India Need To Complete Historic Run Chase To Avoid First-Ever Whitewash At Home In 92 Years

Mumbai (Maharashtra): India must complete a historic run chase at Wankhede Stadium against New Zealand during the third Test on Sunday, November 2, 2024. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team need 147 runs to emerge triumphant in the third and final Test of the series to avoid a shameful whitewash (in a series which had three or more Tests) and lose three Tests in a row at home in 92 years history. This game also brings huge significance in terms of the quest for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

India bowled out New Zealand for 174 in the second innings courtesy of spin twin Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin's magical spin-bowling display. Jadeja completed his 15th fiev-wicket haul. Not just this, he also completed a 10-wicket haul, claiming fifers in both innings. This is his second best match figures for him after 10/110 vs Australia in Delhi, 2023. This is for the first time he has picked five-fer in each innings and become the only second Indian to take two five-fers in a Test for India vs New Zealand after R Ashwin (twice).

However, it will not be straightforward as only five teams have successfully shot down a fourth-inning total as the highest run chase at the Wankhede belongs to South Africa that dates back to 2000. The Proteas had chased down 163 runs against India in 2000, but the important thing to note here is that this is the only instance when a team has successfully achieved a 100+ run target. When it comes to the home team, India's most successful run chase at Wankhede was 51 runs against England in 1984. Notably, this was the only time India has chased a target at this venue.

After the day two play, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin accepted that a chase of around 150 won't be very easy for the Indian batters on a not-so-typical Wankhede turner, where the track is behaving differently. It's not going to be easy, we'll have to bat really well," Ashwin told former teammate Dinesh Karthik in a snap interview for Jio Cinema.

"The game itself is divided into two halves. The one from the pavilion end and from the other end, it's slightly behaving differently. It's slightly flatter from the one where we are bowling from the dressing room side, the bounce is much lesser. So I thought I will try and use it the other way. The (NZ) batters are also knowing that it's easier to take me on from this side. So I wanted to give something different," Ashwin explained how the Wankhede pitch is behaving.

Highest run chases at Wankhede Stadium

South Africa 164/6 vs India (2000)

England 98/0 vs India (1980)

England 58/0 vs India (2012)

India 51/2 vs England (1984)

Australia 47/0 vs India (2001)

