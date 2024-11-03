ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Ajaz Patel Becomes Visiting Player With Most Wickets At A Single Venue In India

Mumbai (Maharashtra): New Zealand's spinner Ajaz Patel continued his love affair with Wankhede Stadium as he became the player with most wickets by a visiting bowler at a single venue in India. He achieved this significant milestone on the third day of the second Test between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

Most wickets by a visiting bowler at a venue in India

23 Ajaz Patel at Wankhede

22 Ian Botham at Wankhede

18 Richie Benaud at Eden Gardens

17 Courtney Walsh at Wankhede