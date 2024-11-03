IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Ajaz Patel Becomes Visiting Player With Most Wickets At A Single Venue In India

Mumbai (Maharashtra): New Zealand's spinner Ajaz Patel continued his love affair with Wankhede Stadium as he became the player with most wickets by a visiting bowler at a single venue in India. He achieved this significant milestone on the third day of the second Test between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday, November 3, 2024.
Most wickets by a visiting bowler at a venue in India
23 Ajaz Patel at Wankhede
22 Ian Botham at Wankhede
18 Richie Benaud at Eden Gardens
17 Courtney Walsh at Wankhede
Five wickets fall in the first seven overs of the India chase! Ajaz Patel (3-16), Matt Henry (1-10) and Glenn Phillips (1-1) making plays in Mumbai! Follow play LIVE in NZ on @skysportnz 📺 or @SENZ_Radio 📻 LIVE scoring https://t.co/VaL9TehXLT 📲 #INDvNZ #CricketNation 📸 BCCI pic.twitter.com/bnOrXQvHto— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 3, 2024
The stage is set for a thrilling finale in Mumbai! Four wickets required for New Zealand. 55 runs required for India. Follow the final session of the Test series LIVE in NZ on @skysportnz 📺 or @SENZ_Radio 📻 LIVE scoring https://t.co/VaL9TehXLT 📲 #INDvNZ #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/BlfgRPDerH— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 3, 2024
More to follow...