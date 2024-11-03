ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Ajaz Patel Becomes Visiting Player With Most Wickets At A Single Venue In India

Ajaz Patel became the visiting player to take the most wickets at a single venue in India after he surpassed Ian Botham's role On Sunday.

Ajaz Patel became the visiting player to take the most wickets at a single venue in India after he surpassed Ian Botham's role On Sunday.
Ajaz Patel Becomes Visiting Player With Most Wickets At A Single Venue In India (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 57 seconds ago

Mumbai (Maharashtra): New Zealand's spinner Ajaz Patel continued his love affair with Wankhede Stadium as he became the player with most wickets by a visiting bowler at a single venue in India. He achieved this significant milestone on the third day of the second Test between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

Most wickets by a visiting bowler at a venue in India
23 Ajaz Patel at Wankhede
22 Ian Botham at Wankhede
18 Richie Benaud at Eden Gardens
17 Courtney Walsh at Wankhede

More to follow...

