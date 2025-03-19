ETV Bharat / sports

India vs Maldives Live Streaming: Where To Watch Sunil Chhetri’s Comeback Match Live?

The football match between India and Maldives will mark the return of Sunil Chhetri and here are the details of the live streaming.

India vs Maldives
File Photo: Sunil Chhetri (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 19, 2025, 11:07 AM IST

Shillong: Sunil Chhetri has taken his retirement back and the Indian stalwart will be seen back in action against Maldives in a friendly match. The two teams will square off on Wednesday, March 19. It will be a sort of practice match for the Indian team as they will take on Bangladesh in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier on March 25.

Chhetri will head into the contest with solid form and amassed 12 goals from 24 matches in the Indian Super League (ISL) for Bengaluru FC.

Chhetri hung his boots in 2024 racking up 94 goals from 151 matches while playing for Men in Blue. However, he will now have an opportunity to add some more goals to his kitty. India have an upper edge in the head-to-head encounters winning 15 of 21 matches against the Maldives.

India squad

Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Boris Singh Thangjam, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Brandon Fernandes, Brison Fernandes, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lalengmawia, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh.

Live streaming details for India vs Maldives match

When will the India vs Maldives match take place?

The fixture between India and Maldives will be played on Wednesday, March 19 and the encounter will commence at 7 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Maldives match take place?

The India vs Maldives fixture will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong.

Where do the fans watch India vs Maldives match broadcast?

The India vs Maldives friendly match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where the fans can watch the live stream of India vs Maldives friendly match?

The live stream of the match will be shown on the JioHotstar app and website.

