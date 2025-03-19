ETV Bharat / sports

India vs Maldives Live Streaming: Where To Watch Sunil Chhetri’s Comeback Match Live?

Shillong: Sunil Chhetri has taken his retirement back and the Indian stalwart will be seen back in action against Maldives in a friendly match. The two teams will square off on Wednesday, March 19. It will be a sort of practice match for the Indian team as they will take on Bangladesh in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier on March 25.

Chhetri will head into the contest with solid form and amassed 12 goals from 24 matches in the Indian Super League (ISL) for Bengaluru FC.

Chhetri hung his boots in 2024 racking up 94 goals from 151 matches while playing for Men in Blue. However, he will now have an opportunity to add some more goals to his kitty. India have an upper edge in the head-to-head encounters winning 15 of 21 matches against the Maldives.

India squad

Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Boris Singh Thangjam, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Brandon Fernandes, Brison Fernandes, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lalengmawia, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh.

Live streaming details for India vs Maldives match