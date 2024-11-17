ETV Bharat / sports

Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Japan By 3-0, Advance To Semifinal

Rajgir (Bihar): India beat Japan 3-0 to top league stage and qualify for semifinals of the women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar.

The tournament's highest scorer Deepika (47th, 48th minutes) scored a brace, while vice-captain Navneet Kaur broke the deadlock for India in the 37th minute.

With five wins in as many games, India topped the points table with maximum 15 points ahead of Olympic silver medallists China (12).

India will take on fourth-placed Japan in the semifinal on Tuesday, while China will play third-placed Malaysia in the other last-four game.