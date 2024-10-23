IND vs GER Hockey Live Streaming: Where And How To Watch India vs Germany Live Stream In India

New Delhi: The India vs Germany hockey rivalry will be alive once again as the top two hockey teams across the globe will face each other. The matches will be hosted in New Delhi and so the international hockey will return to the national capital after almost a decade. The wait for hockey enthusiasts is finally over as India will be back in action for the Test series first time after the Olympics.
India are coming into the tournament on the back of a triumph in the Asian Champions Trophy recently. Both teams have some of the finest players across the globe. For India, Harmanpreet Singh will be aiming to dish out a brilliant display in the middle. Manpreet and Mandeep Singh bring experience and creativity to the squad and they will play a crucial role for the Indian side.
On the other hand, Germany boasts a formidable lineup. Skipper Tobias Huke lead the defence while Christopher Rühr will be handling the attacking force.
When is the IND vs GER Hockey Fixture
The hockey fixtures between India and Germany will be played on October 23 and October 24 respectively.
At what time IND vs GER match will begin?
The India vs Germany hockey match will commence at 3 PM IST.
The wait is over – it’s Match Day!🙌🏻— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 23, 2024
Team India is ready to take on Germany in what promises to be an intense battle on the field. 🏑🔥
After 11 years, this iconic rivalry returns to the heart of New Delhi.
Will the Men in Blue start the series on a high?
Let’s show our… pic.twitter.com/Gp5Dq2bbKv
Where to watch IND vs GER on TV?
The fans in India can watch the India vs Germany fixture on DD Sports and the Sony Sports Network.
JUST 1 DAY TO GO! 🙌🏻— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 22, 2024
The wait is almost over!
Tomorrow, Team India goes head-to-head with Germany in the PFC India vs Germany Bilateral Series 2024!
The stakes are high, the energy is electric, and it’s all set to be an unforgettable showdown! ⚡🔥
Are you ready to witness the… pic.twitter.com/IzL8C1aGio
Where to stream the IND vs GER hockey matches online?
The live streaming of the match will be on Fancode app and website.
India squad for Test series:
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Varun Kumar, Sanjay, Sumit, Nilam Sanjeep Xess
Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad (vice-captain), Vishnu Kant Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Rajinder Singh
Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Shilananda Lakra