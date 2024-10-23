ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs GER Hockey Live Streaming: Where And How To Watch India vs Germany Live Stream In India

New Delhi: The India vs Germany hockey rivalry will be alive once again as the top two hockey teams across the globe will face each other. The matches will be hosted in New Delhi and so the international hockey will return to the national capital after almost a decade. The wait for hockey enthusiasts is finally over as India will be back in action for the Test series first time after the Olympics.

India are coming into the tournament on the back of a triumph in the Asian Champions Trophy recently. Both teams have some of the finest players across the globe. For India, Harmanpreet Singh will be aiming to dish out a brilliant display in the middle. Manpreet and Mandeep Singh bring experience and creativity to the squad and they will play a crucial role for the Indian side.

On the other hand, Germany boasts a formidable lineup. Skipper Tobias Huke lead the defence while Christopher Rühr will be handling the attacking force.

When is the IND vs GER Hockey Fixture

The hockey fixtures between India and Germany will be played on October 23 and October 24 respectively.

At what time IND vs GER match will begin?

The India vs Germany hockey match will commence at 3 PM IST.