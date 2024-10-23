India vs Germany Hockey Match: India Concedes 0-2 Defeat Against German Side

New Delhi: India lost with a deficit of two goals against Germany in the first hockey match of the bilateral series against Germany on October 23 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

Germany dominated the Indian side in the first half right from the start. While the German players were stitching a string of passes, the Indian players struggled to find their rhythm to score the goal. The team opened the scoresheet with a goal from Henrik Mertgens in the fourth minute. India tried to penetrate the shooting circle for the next 11 minutes but the German defenders stopped them from doing so and the first quarter ended with a 1-0 scoreline in favour of the visitors.

India received penalty corners in the second quarter but they failed to find the target as Hinrichs was up to the task while the Indian players shot the ball wide on a few occasions. India scored an equaliser in the 27th minute but Germany took a video referral and the goal was disallowed and a penalty stroke was awarded to the Indian team. However, Hinrichs once again pulled off a spectacular save and Men in Blue missed a golden opportunity. Germany extended the lead in the 30th minute with a goal from skipper Lukas Windfeder and concluded the half-time with a 2-0 scoreline in their favour.

The Indian team kept struggling to convert their penalty corners in the last two quarters as well while the Germans were on offence. The team struggled to create chances against a rock-solid opposition midfield which included an elite player like Teo Hinrichs and was awarded with Player of the Match. It was the first occasion after 2014 that an international fixture was held at the venue.