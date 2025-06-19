IND vs ENG 1st Test Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Series Opener At Hedingley?

Hyderabad: The much-awaited five-match Test series between India and England is all set to start from June 20 at Headingley, Leeds, with the opening encounter of the series. Both teams will resume their World Test Championship cycle campaign with the fixture, and the weather conditions might play a crucial role in the outcome of the opening clash.

India last played against England in a Test series in 2023/24 at home and won the series by 4-1. The Men in Blue will have an inexperienced batting lineup at their helm, with the experienced batters like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retiring from Test cricket. England will be captained by Ben Stokes in the red-ball encounter.

IND vs ENG weather report

According to AccuWeather, the opening day of the Test match will ensure uninterrupted action for the cricket fans. The temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius, and the rain probability will be only 5 %.

Day 2 shows a rain probability of 66 % with a few afternoon showers, which might interrupt the match. The third day has a rain probability of 61 %, as the proceedings might witness some rain and drizzle. The weather will be partly cloudy.

The fourth day of the match has only a 25 % chance of rain, while the last day of the fixture can witness showers in broken intervals with a rain probability of 64 %.

IND vs ENG pitch report

According to the initial reports, the Headingley pitch is expected to be a green surface. Traditionally, the pitch offers some assistance for seam and swing bowlers in the first two days of the match. The overcast conditions could trigger further movement off the seam.

Pitch tends to flatten from Day 3 onwards. Spinners might come into play later in the encounter as the footmarks develop.