ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs England Third T20I Live Streaming?

Rajkot: The spirited Indian cricket team will take on the listless England side in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium here on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. The hosts aim to seal the series with two games remaining and maintain their series winning streak in T20Is.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav would look to get back to his best after a prolonged lean run. Since he became India's full-time T20I captain, his form has dipped while the Men in Blue dominate every series, whether in India or elsewhere. His struggles are clearly visible in the numbers as 2024 emerged as the least productive for arguably the world's best T20 batter as he managed only 429 runs in 17 innings at an average of 26.81.

Suryakumar averaged close to 35 in 2021, his first year in international cricket, before raising it to 45 plus in the following two years. The 34-year-old did look in great touch in the second T20I but again failed to maximize his innings and make that into a big one after scoring a duck in the first game.

Tilak Varma's brilliance guided India to a victory but besides Suryakumar's lack of runs, Sanju Samson's vulnerability against the short balls could become the headache.

Samson, who had a memorable series in South Africa, has been dismissed to the short ball from Jofra Archer twice in the series. Samson would look to correct his shortcomings on a Rajkot pitch which is usually full of runs. Though Archer and Mark Wood have posed a few challenges to the home batters, one man who has totally looked comfortable against extra pace is Tilak.

With Rinku Singh and Nitish Reddy unavailable due to injuries, Shivam Dube and Ramandeep Singh have joined the side and one of them might get a chance in the upcoming game. Dube, who was tasked with smashing the spinners in the middle overs during the T20 World Cup, could come in handy against the leg-spin of Adil Rashid and part-time spinner Liam Livingstone.

Arshdeep Singh has been the lone specialist pacer in the playing eleven thus far with Hardik Pandya providing support. All the eyes will be on Mohammed Shami, who has been picked for the Champions Trophy 2025. Shami hasn't played first two games and as per experts Shami would need some game time to regain his form which he had shone in the 2023 ODI World Cup, when he last played for India in any format.

India, who prefer to play with eight batters, have been relying on their spinners Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakaravarthy to do the job in the middle overs and have used as many as five spin options in Chennai.