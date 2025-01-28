IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs England Third T20I Live Streaming?

Rajkot: The spirited Indian cricket team will take on the listless England side in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium here on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. The hosts aim to seal the series with two games remaining and maintain their series winning streak in T20Is.
Skipper Suryakumar Yadav would look to get back to his best after a prolonged lean run. Since he became India's full-time T20I captain, his form has dipped while the Men in Blue dominate every series, whether in India or elsewhere. His struggles are clearly visible in the numbers as 2024 emerged as the least productive for arguably the world's best T20 batter as he managed only 429 runs in 17 innings at an average of 26.81.
Suryakumar averaged close to 35 in 2021, his first year in international cricket, before raising it to 45 plus in the following two years. The 34-year-old did look in great touch in the second T20I but again failed to maximize his innings and make that into a big one after scoring a duck in the first game.
Tilak Varma's brilliance guided India to a victory but besides Suryakumar's lack of runs, Sanju Samson's vulnerability against the short balls could become the headache.
Samson, who had a memorable series in South Africa, has been dismissed to the short ball from Jofra Archer twice in the series. Samson would look to correct his shortcomings on a Rajkot pitch which is usually full of runs. Though Archer and Mark Wood have posed a few challenges to the home batters, one man who has totally looked comfortable against extra pace is Tilak.
With Rinku Singh and Nitish Reddy unavailable due to injuries, Shivam Dube and Ramandeep Singh have joined the side and one of them might get a chance in the upcoming game. Dube, who was tasked with smashing the spinners in the middle overs during the T20 World Cup, could come in handy against the leg-spin of Adil Rashid and part-time spinner Liam Livingstone.
Arshdeep Singh has been the lone specialist pacer in the playing eleven thus far with Hardik Pandya providing support. All the eyes will be on Mohammed Shami, who has been picked for the Champions Trophy 2025. Shami hasn't played first two games and as per experts Shami would need some game time to regain his form which he had shone in the 2023 ODI World Cup, when he last played for India in any format.
India, who prefer to play with eight batters, have been relying on their spinners Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakaravarthy to do the job in the middle overs and have used as many as five spin options in Chennai.
In a must-win situation to keep the five-match series alive, England would be hoping to put up a much improved performance with the bat. Skipper Jos Buttler has looked the most assured England batter thus far while the debutant Jamie Smith showing some promise against the spinners. However, other batters have struggled against quality spin.
Brydon Carse was the find for England from the last game, having contributed in both bat and ball.
On the bowling front, Archer is giving early breakthroughs, but leaking runs at very high economy, having conceded 60 off his four overs in Chennai. Leg-spinner Adil Rashid has been frugal as ever and it's the batting that needs to step up and do the job.
IND vs ENG T20Is Head-to-Head
India and England have faced each other in 26 matches in T20. Out of these 26 games, India have won 15 whereas England have come out victorious on 11 occasions.
Interesting Fact:
- Of the 12 Indian venues that have hosted at least five T20Is till date, only Wankhede (9.34) and Mohali (9.03) have had a better run-rate than Rajkot (8.91).
- Harry Brook has been dismissed six times in 35 balls facing googlies from leg-spinners.
- England against Indian spinners in T20Is since 2024: 6/58 in 11 overs (Providence, 2024), 5/67 in 12 overs (Kolkata, 2025), 6/118 in 14 overs (Chennai, 2025).
Squads:
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Ramandeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel.
England: Jos Buttler (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Philip Salt, Mark Wood.