IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: India Record Their Second Biggest Win Over England

Ahmedabad: India registered a clean sweep against England in the three-match series on Wednesday beating the visitors by 142 runs. With the victory, India recorded their biggest triumph against England in ODI cricket. The Men in Blue surpassed the previous record of a 142-run victory against the English side in Rajkot 17 years ago.

Chasing a target of 357, England stuck to their attacking approach but lost wickets in the process. The top run-scorers for the England side were Gus Atkinson and Tom Banton who scored 38 runs each. Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya put a collective effort to help India secure a 142-run win.

England won the toss and opted to bowl first in the match. Rohit Sharma departed only after scoring one run but Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli took proceedings in their hand. The former scored 112 runs while the latter showed signs of returning to the form with a knock of 52 runs. Shreyas Iyer also amassed 78 runs and the stellar knocks from the trio helped the team post a total of 356.

