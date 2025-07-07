'Haven't Spoken About This': Akash Deep Says His Sister Suffering From Cancer, Dedicates Performance To Her

Birmingham: Indian pacer Akash Deep dedicated his stellar performance in the second Test to his sister, who has been battling cancer for the past two months.

With Jasprit Bumrah, the team's star pace bowler, given a rest, Akash was the unlikely inspiration behind India's dominant, series-tying 336-run win over England on Day 5 of the second test at Edgbaston on Sunday. With 10 wickets in the match, the 28-year-old Bengal speedster well and truly arrived on the big stage with a performance of a lifetime.

“Every time I had the ball in my hand, her thoughts would cross my mind,” an emotional Akash said while talking to Cheteshwar Pujara on Jio Hotstar. "I have not spoken about this with anyone but two months back, my sister was diagnosed with cancer. She will be very happy with my performance and this will bring some smiles back," he said.

"This performance is dedicated to her. I want to tell her, "Sis, we are all with you," Akash said, trying to control his emotions. On the match, he was happy that the plans and the processes that he put in place worked out wonderfully.

"My main aim was to hit the seam on hard lengths and let the ball move in. In case of Joe Root, my aim was to bowl from wide off the crease and get it to shape away. In case of Harry Brook, I knew that he is committed on backfoot and wanted to hit the seam hard and on fuller length getting it to move in," he explained.

Akash claimed the first five-wicket haul of his short test career, removing four of the top five in England's batting order and then top scorer Jamie Smith (88) on the way to claiming figures of 6-99. He had match figures of 10-187.

The Indian pacer said he would like to savour his match-winning performance and not think about playing at the iconic Lord's cricket ground where the next Test will be played from July 10-14.

"I haven't thought about my gameplan for Lord's. But it won't be very different from what it has been here. There would be days when it would work and there would be days it wont work. Our job is to stick to our strengths and believe in our processes," he said.

Set a world-record target of 608, England started the final day on 72-3 with a draw its only realistic hope and was bowled out for 271 as India sealed a first win at Edgbaston in nine attempts. It levelled the five-match series at 1-1.