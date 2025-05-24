ENG vs IND: Shubman Gill Becomes 37th Indian Test Captain; Full List Of Players Who Have Led Indian Team

Hyderabad: Shubman Gill has been appointed as India’s newest Test captain after the retirement of Rohit Sharma and will start his tenure with a five-match series against England starting from June 20 at Leeds. BCCI selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar announced the 18-member squad via a press conference.

With this, the 25-year-old becomes the 37th cricketer to captain India in Test cricket. The announcement also marks the first instance when India has three captains - Gill in Tests, Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is and Rohit in ODIs.

There have been discussions around Gill being named as the captain of the Indian Test team However, Rishabh Pant, who has been chosen as his deputy was also in the race to be appointed as captain.

Gill has struggled while batting away from India, Especially SENA countries. Although he has a decent record of 893 runs from 32 matches at an average of just over 35. Only 649 of those runs have come away from home is an issue of concern. His highest knock of 110 came against Bangladesh in 2022 and the second best was of 91 which came in 2021.

With the announcement of the team, Gill has joined a prestigious list of Test captains. From their first-ever Test captain, CK Nayudu, in 1932 against England to other successful captains. Kohli remains to be India’s most successful red-ball captain with 40 victories from 68 matches.

Full list of India’s men’s Test captains Captain Played Won Lost Drawn/Tied Win percentage C K Nayudu 4 0 3 1 0 Maharajkumar of Vizianagram 3 0 2 1 0 Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi 3 0 1 2 0 Lala Amarnath 15 2 6 7 13.33 Vijay Hazare 14 1 5 8 7.14 Vinoo Mankad 6 0 1 5 0 Ghulam Ahmed 3 0 2 1 0 Polly Umrigar 8 2 2 4 25 Hemu Adhikari 1 0 0 1 0 Datta Gaekwad 4 0 4 0 0 Pankaj Roy 1 0 1 0 0 Gulabrai Ramchand 5 1 2 2 20 Nari Contractor 12 2 2 8 16.67 Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi 40 9 19 12 22.5 Chandu Borde 1 0 1 0 0 Ajit Wadekar 16 4 4 8 25 Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan 5 0 2 3 0 Sunil Gavaskar 47 9 8 30 19.14 Bishan Singh Bedi 22 6 11 5 27.27 Gundappa Viswanath 2 0 1 1 0 Kapil Dev 34 4 7 23 11.76 Dilip Vengsarkar 10 2 5 3 20 Ravi Shastri 1 1 0 0 100 Krishnamachari Srikkanth 4 0 0 4 0 Mohammad Azharuddin 47 14 14 19 29.79 Sachin Tendulkar 25 4 9 12 16 Sourav Ganguly 49 21 13 15 42.86 Rahul Dravid 25 8 6 11 32 Virender Sehwag 4 2 1 1 50 Anil Kumble 14 3 5 6 21.42 Mahendra Singh Dhoni 60 27 18 15 45 Virat Kohli 68 40 17 11 58.82 Ajinkya Rahane 6 4 0 2 66.67 KL Rahul 3 2 1 0 66.67 Rohit Sharma 24 12 9 3 50 Jasprit Bumrah 3 1 2 0 33.33

Captaining the Indian team in Test cricket is a formidable challenge for any cricketer. Only a few captains have achieved more than 10 victories. Only five have reached the milestone - Azharuddin, Ganguly, Dhoni, Kohli, and Rohit.

Tendulkar, at 23 years and 169 days, remains India's youngest Test captain. He took over the captaincy of the Indian Test team in Delhi against Australia in 1996.