ENG vs IND: Shubman Gill Becomes 37th Indian Test Captain; Full List Of Players Who Have Led Indian Team

Shubman Gill is the new face of the Indian team team as BCCI announced a 18-member squad for the England series

India vs England Test Series Shubman Gill Announced As Captain
File Photo: Shubman Gill (IANS)
Published : May 24, 2025 at 3:47 PM IST

Hyderabad: Shubman Gill has been appointed as India’s newest Test captain after the retirement of Rohit Sharma and will start his tenure with a five-match series against England starting from June 20 at Leeds. BCCI selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar announced the 18-member squad via a press conference.

With this, the 25-year-old becomes the 37th cricketer to captain India in Test cricket. The announcement also marks the first instance when India has three captains - Gill in Tests, Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is and Rohit in ODIs.

There have been discussions around Gill being named as the captain of the Indian Test team However, Rishabh Pant, who has been chosen as his deputy was also in the race to be appointed as captain.

Gill has struggled while batting away from India, Especially SENA countries. Although he has a decent record of 893 runs from 32 matches at an average of just over 35. Only 649 of those runs have come away from home is an issue of concern. His highest knock of 110 came against Bangladesh in 2022 and the second best was of 91 which came in 2021.

With the announcement of the team, Gill has joined a prestigious list of Test captains. From their first-ever Test captain, CK Nayudu, in 1932 against England to other successful captains. Kohli remains to be India’s most successful red-ball captain with 40 victories from 68 matches.

Full list of India’s men’s Test captains
CaptainPlayedWonLostDrawn/TiedWin percentage
C K Nayudu40310
Maharajkumar of Vizianagram30210
Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi30120
Lala Amarnath1526713.33
Vijay Hazare141587.14
Vinoo Mankad60150
Ghulam Ahmed30210
Polly Umrigar822425
Hemu Adhikari10010
Datta Gaekwad40400
Pankaj Roy10100
Gulabrai Ramchand512220
Nari Contractor1222816.67
Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi409191222.5
Chandu Borde10100
Ajit Wadekar1644825
Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan50230
Sunil Gavaskar47983019.14
Bishan Singh Bedi22611527.27
Gundappa Viswanath20110
Kapil Dev34472311.76
Dilip Vengsarkar1025320
Ravi Shastri1100100
Krishnamachari Srikkanth40040
Mohammad Azharuddin4714141929.79
Sachin Tendulkar25491216
Sourav Ganguly4921131542.86
Rahul Dravid25861132
Virender Sehwag421150
Anil Kumble1435621.42
Mahendra Singh Dhoni6027181545
Virat Kohli6840171158.82
Ajinkya Rahane640266.67
KL Rahul321066.67
Rohit Sharma24129350
Jasprit Bumrah312033.33

Captaining the Indian team in Test cricket is a formidable challenge for any cricketer. Only a few captains have achieved more than 10 victories. Only five have reached the milestone - Azharuddin, Ganguly, Dhoni, Kohli, and Rohit.

Tendulkar, at 23 years and 169 days, remains India's youngest Test captain. He took over the captaincy of the Indian Test team in Delhi against Australia in 1996.

