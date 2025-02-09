IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Varun Chakaravarthy Becomes Second Oldest Cricketer To Debut For Men In Blue

Cuttack: The Indian team handed mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy a debut in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. Varun received his maiden ODI cap from Ravindra Jadeja in the second fixture of the three-match series. The 33-year-old had a sensational T20I series against England, where he took 14 wickets from five matches.

At the age of 33 years and 164 days. He became the second-oldest player to make a debut for the national side. Legendary wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer is the oldest cricketer to make a debut for the Indian team. He earned his maiden cap for the Indian team in 1974 at the age of 36 years and 138 days. The Indian spinner has been impressive in recent times and produced an impact performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well as taking 18 wickets from six matches with a bowling average of 12.16 and a strike rate of 16.17.

Varun’s inclusion in the ODI squad might turn out to be a crucial step considering India’s Champions Trophy campaign ahead of the marquee tournament which will commence from February 19.

Varun was the standout performer in the recent T20I series against England taking 14 wickets. He troubled the English batters quite often and earned Man of the Series for his outings. On Sunday, he replaced Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI. Virat Kohli returned to the playing XI after he missed the first game due to a knee injury.

England, on the other hand, made multiple changes to their lower order. Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, and Brydon Carse were rested for the fixture while Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson, and Jamie Overton were added to the playing XI.