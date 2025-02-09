IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Goes Past Chris Gayle In Six-Hitters' List

Cuttack: Rohit Sharma is well known for his elegance in his batting and the right-handed batter showed it once again in the second ODI against England at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. He rose up to the second place in the list of the batters with the most sixes in the 50-over format. He surpassed former West Indies star Chris Gayle who was known for his knack of clearing the fence frequently.

Rohit started the fixture with 331 maximums and surpassed the Caribbean batter thanks to his powerful strokes in the powerplay. The Indian batter smashed a six-over deep midwicket with a flick against Gus Atkinson in the second over of the innings.

The 37-year-old followed it up with two more sixes and went to 334 but is still behind Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi The Indian captain looked to be raging his form as he had scored 29 runs from 18 deliveries before the match halted due to a floodlight issue.

Notably, Rohit also surpassed legendary Indian batter Rahul Dravid in the list of most run-getters in the ODIs. He is now the fourth-highest run-scorer for India in ODIs and is only behind Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly. Coming into the match, Rohit had scored 10,868 runs in the ODIs and he scored a half-century in the match.

Batting first, England managed to post 304 on the scoreboard, as Ben Duckett and Joe Root scored fifties. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers taking three wickets for his team. Chasing the target of 305, Indian openers had a blistering start to the innings amassing an impressive partnership. Rohit Sharma was timing his shots to perfection while Gill was also supporting from the other end with some classy strokes.