Why India vs England 2nd ODI Match Stopped Midway?

Cuttack: The India vs England second ODI at the Barabati Cricket Stadium was halted due to floodlight flickering issues on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

Chasing a target of 305, Men in Blue got off to a brisk start as openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill added 48 runs for the first wicket off 37 balls. Rohit, who has been struggling with form for a brief period, looked in touch and was the aggressor in the partnership as he played some gorgeous shots and smashed one four and three sixes bringing the crowd to the edge of their seats. His shots sent the Indian fans nostalgia as he reminded them of the same elegance which he had shown in the ODI World Cup 2023.

However, his onslaught was interrupted due to a floodlight issue at the venue. One of the light towers suddenly went off in the seventh over of the Indian innings leaving players from both sides frustrated.

Rohit had a long chat with the umpires and the bowler Saqib Mahmood before they decided to take a break and go off the field until the issue was resolved.

Earlier, hosting its first ODI nearly after six years, the Odisha Cricket Association had enforced tight security but faced difficulties in managing the overflowing crowd. Chaos erupted at the gates as police resorted to lathi charges to control the unruly crowd of fans. The disorder extended to the press box, where several unauthorized individuals gained entry, further adding to the confusion. More than 25000 fans had gathered during India's practice session on the eve of the match, as the OCA permitted free access.

Coming to the match front, England posted a commendable 305-run target after wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt (26) and Ben Duckett (65) added 81 runs for the opening wicket and then batting stalwart Joe Root amassed a half-century before Liam Livingstone and captain Jos Buttler played quick knocks to take their side past 300-run mark. England were bowled out for 304 in 49.5 overs as Ravindra Jadeja once again picked up a three-wicket haul.

Recently, Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, acting president of Odisha Cricket Association, spoke about renovating the Barabati Stadium and revealed that the cricketing body was in talks with the government for the same.

"It was supposed to get renovated, this is a very old stadium. We have all the facilities and have made partial renovations as you can see. We have been in talks with the government,” Mohanty told the Indian Express.

"With the government changing in 2024, the OCA is continuing their talks with the new government for support. Without government funding, we cannot do a complete overhaul. BCCI will support with their infrastructure fund, but we need government support. The new government, they are also keen to develop. They wanted to build another stadium," added Mohanty.